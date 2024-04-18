Love a good conspiracy theory? Well then, tonight’s show is for you!

On tonight’s VSRF LIVE, we will feature a riveting conversation with Dan Dicks, Canadian investigative journalist and award winning documentary filmmaker, as we discuss 911, the global “cabal” and other controversial topics.

Dan is the founder of an independent media outlet known as Press For Truth which produces videos and films that directly challenge the mainstream media’s narratives of events that shape our world. Dan frequently travels the world covering stories and events that the mainstream media is not willing to touch or puts their heavily biased spin on. As founder and owner of Press For Truth Dan continues to create thought provoking videos and documentary films for his website pressfortruth.ca.

Join us for this fascinating and eye opening discussion!

