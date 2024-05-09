VSRF LIVE - TONIGHT!: Clay Clark and America's ReAwakening
Thursday, May 9th: 7pm Eastern | 4pm Pacific
On tonight's VSRF LIVE, I’ll be meeting with the legendary author, public speaker and serial entrepreneur @TheClayClark
In addition to hosting his popular daily business podcast, The ThriveTime Show, Clay has been traveling the U.S. since 2021 in his popular ReAwaken America live tour which has been covering some of the most important topics of our time, including, #Covid corruption, the #GreatReset and many other topics we frequently cover on VSRF LIVE.
On a more sobering note, Steve and Angela also welcome to the show Shanna, the mother of 17 year old Aubrynn. Aubrynn went into cardiac arrest within three weeks of receiving her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The hospital’s malpractice involving the use of Remdesivir caused complete organ shutdown and loss of blood to Aubrynn’s limbs, resulting in her completely unnecessary death. Furthermore, the hospital had forced Aubrynn to wait FOUR long hours in the waiting room before even seeing her.
We share this tragic story with you because it is part of our mission to fight for those who have been harmed and to make sure this never happens again.
Please join us for a sure to be compelling and informative discussions with Shanna as well as with Clay Clark, two of the great up and coming leaders in the movement today.
AN IMPORTANT REQUEST FOR SUPPORT FOR VSRF LIVE:
PLEASE support VSRF today. VSRF LIVE depends solely on underwriters and public donations to bring you the weekly show and NEEDS YOUR FINANCIAL SUPPORT! Please consider donating to VSRF on a monthly basis. Your contributions are tax deductible and VITAL to sustain our efforts each week. We cannot do what we do without your help.
For those willing to contribute, you can make a direct donation here. NO DONATION IS TOO SMALL! Together, we can preserve health freedom for generations to come.
Thank you for your support!
Please share the following links widely, as we are still being shadow banned on social media, including X (Twitter).
Unfortunately, we should all consider that we have a really big problem and imho the only solution is Jesus. This problem is something we can't ignore. It' doesn't matter if you've been jabbed or not and they know it. That's why they don't care what we find out. Read the article below to understand.
C19 Uninjected Blood - Darkfield Live Blood Analysis Up To 4000x Magnification Shows Nanobots Self Assembly Of Polymer Networks
Here is the article explaining this title:
https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/p/c19-uninjected-blood-darkfield-live?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=956088&post_id=144447398&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=4vj67&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email
The lies from the beginning have come down to this. There is no Science to back up Vaccines. It was a corrupt promotion of vile injections containing poisonous matter that should never have been injected into human bloodstreams. The only thing which the bloodstream is designed to handle is ...nutrients from nourishing food....not aluminum, mercury, formaldehyde, fluoride, animal viruses, polysorbates, etc. in the vaxes recipients have received, since they were mass distributed in the 1950s and were mandated in the public school system. Babies on their first day of life in hospitals are injected with the HIB Vaccine, which is used to aid people who exchange dirty needles; and women who are promiscuous. The mortality rate for infants in America is on a par with Third World Countries or worse. The CV-19 vax contains more deadly items, such as, graphene oxide, polysorbate80. 200Billion DNA from aborted fetuses, SV-40 DNA, formaldehyde and more. Can Big Pharma explain what all these items are doing in these lethal injections that have injured billions and most likely have contributed to the deaths of multi-billions, too?