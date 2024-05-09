On tonight's VSRF LIVE, I’ll be meeting with the legendary author, public speaker and serial entrepreneur @TheClayClark

In addition to hosting his popular daily business podcast, The ThriveTime Show, Clay has been traveling the U.S. since 2021 in his popular ReAwaken America live tour which has been covering some of the most important topics of our time, including, #Covid corruption, the #GreatReset and many other topics we frequently cover on VSRF LIVE.

On a more sobering note, Steve and Angela also welcome to the show Shanna, the mother of 17 year old Aubrynn. Aubrynn went into cardiac arrest within three weeks of receiving her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The hospital’s malpractice involving the use of Remdesivir caused complete organ shutdown and loss of blood to Aubrynn’s limbs, resulting in her completely unnecessary death. Furthermore, the hospital had forced Aubrynn to wait FOUR long hours in the waiting room before even seeing her.

We share this tragic story with you because it is part of our mission to fight for those who have been harmed and to make sure this never happens again.

Please join us for a sure to be compelling and informative discussions with Shanna as well as with Clay Clark, two of the great up and coming leaders in the movement today.



