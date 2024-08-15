Tonight on VSRF LIVE we will host a very special first responder whistleblower episode where we will hear directly from the front lines what many EMTs, firefighters and police officers have witnessed over the last grueling 4 years since COVID was unleashed on the public.

One of our guests, Harry Fisher, is a highly experienced EMTP who has been very vocal on social media about what he has witnessed responding to health emergencies in patients who had recently received the C19 MRNA vaccines, and the devastating health consequences that followed.

We’ll also be talking with other first responders across other areas of practice on what they are witnessing day in and day out as they respond to various health emergencies across the USA, as well as the discrimination they have received for questioning or refusing the C19 vax altogether.

Join us for this riveting discussion that is sure to be as informative and eye opening as the famous “Nurse Whistleblowers” episode from earlier in the year. And as always, please share this link and bring some friends.

