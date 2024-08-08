On tonight’s VSRF Live, I’ll be sitting down with Dr. Alan Goldhamer, founder of TrueNorth Health Center in Santa Rosa, CA, a state-of-the-art facility that provides medical and chiropractic services, psychotherapy and counseling, as well as massage and bodywork.

Articulate, inspiring and energetic, Dr. Goldhamer is one of the most pioneering and dedicated visionaries in health today. An outspoken professional who doesn’t shy away from a spirited debate, he is deeply committed to helping people stuck in self-destructive cycles reclaim their ability to change their lives.

Dr. Goldhamer has supervised the fasts of thousands of patients. Under his guidance, the Center has become one of the premier training facilities for doctors wishing to gain certification in the supervision of therapeutic fasting. He even helped cure our very own Nurse Angela with her cardiac issues.

Join us for this fantastic discussion with one of the true, great medical pioneers of our time and as always, share our Rumble link and bring some friends!

