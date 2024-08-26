UK ONS: Excess deaths in the UK cannot be caused by the COVID shots
A Lancet paper list the possible causes of the 8% excess death rate in the UK. The COVID vaccine isn't listed. You can't find what you don't look for.
Executive summary
A comment on the reasons for the huge numbers of excess deaths in the UK co-authored by a UK ONS staff person (Sarah Caul) was published in the Lancet entitled Excess mortality in England post COVID-19 pandemic: implications for secondary prevention.
The paper says: “The causes of these excess deaths are likely to be multiple and could include the direct effects of Covid-19 infection, acute pressures on NHS acute services resulting in poorer outcomes from episodes of acute illness, and disruption to chronic disease detection and management.
Note that the COVID vaccine is not listed as a possible cause of excess deaths.
This is why they’ll never find a signal: because they refuse to look for one.
Is the ONS paper right to ignore the COVID shots?
No. Norman Fenton and Martin Neil looked at all the causes for the excess deaths and the only explanation that made sense was the COVID vaccine.
So they are looking in every place except the most likely place.
Summary
Health authorities simply don’t consider the possibility that the COVID vaccine could be the cause of excess deaths. You can’t find what you don’t look for.
The Fenton/Neil analysis makes it clear that the shots were the most likely cause for the excess deaths.
Lay the graphs of vaccine rollout on top of rise in deaths… they seem to have the same shapes but staggered in time by several weeks… now vaccine rates have fallen.. so has the deaths.. ONS is governed by the government who are often economical with truth.
Tens of thousands of hidden life threatening, disability and hospitalisation reports in the yellow card system just exposed here:
https://open.substack.com/pub/feldmans/p/mhra-suppressed-vaccine-injury-categories
Regarding Excess deaths "Timely and granular analyses are needed to describe such trends".
Important statement. Considering the wording of previous failed requests signed by a number of MPs to break down the vaccine data, I hope they leap on this unfortunate choice of words.