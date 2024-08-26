The COVID vaccine isn’t listed as a possible cause of excess deaths in this commentary co-authored by a UK ONS staff person

Executive summary

A comment on the reasons for the huge numbers of excess deaths in the UK co-authored by a UK ONS staff person (Sarah Caul) was published in the Lancet entitled Excess mortality in England post COVID-19 pandemic: implications for secondary prevention.

The paper says: “The causes of these excess deaths are likely to be multiple and could include the direct effects of Covid-19 infection, acute pressures on NHS acute services resulting in poorer outcomes from episodes of acute illness, and disruption to chronic disease detection and management.

Note that the COVID vaccine is not listed as a possible cause of excess deaths.

This is why they’ll never find a signal: because they refuse to look for one.

Is the ONS paper right to ignore the COVID shots?

No. Norman Fenton and Martin Neil looked at all the causes for the excess deaths and the only explanation that made sense was the COVID vaccine.

So they are looking in every place except the most likely place.

Summary

Health authorities simply don’t consider the possibility that the COVID vaccine could be the cause of excess deaths. You can’t find what you don’t look for.

The Fenton/Neil analysis makes it clear that the shots were the most likely cause for the excess deaths.

