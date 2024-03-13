The Unseen Crisis

This film, documenting the stories of the vaccine injured, is free if you are an Epoch Times subscriber. Otherwise, it is $4.

For example, Maddie de Garay was permanently disabled within 24 hours after her Pfizer shot in the clinical trial with 1,131 kids (aged 12-15) getting the shot. 1 in 1,000 kids being permanently disabled due to the shot should have stopped the trial. But Pfizer covered it up and never reported the actual injury; they misreported it as abdominal pain, including in their paper published in the NEJM. No complaints from the mainstream medical community about scientific fraud have surfaced.

The fraudulent paper is still published in the NEJM. The paper says: “there were no vaccine-related serious adverse events and few overall severe adverse events.” That’s a blatant lie.

But the NEJM isn’t going to retract the paper despite the clear proof of scientific fraud. And doctors will believe what is in the literature, not what is obvious in plain sight. Because that’s the way science works.

In an email she sent me, FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock promised to investigate, but no investigation has ever taken place; not from the FDA, CDC, Pfizer, or anyone else.

America is being lied to by Pfizer and these agencies and only Senator Ron Johnson is trying to hold them accountable by bringing public attention to this case. In the film, you’ll see Maddie before and after the shot.

And you’ll hear the tragic stories of other vaccine victims as well.

Epidemic of Fraud

This documentary by filmmaker John Davidson, is a masterpiece documenting the suppression and demonization of early treatments for COVID.

Davidson used to make ads promoting the vaccines until he was redpilled by the evidence he uncovered.

The film ends with Davidson writing to Janet Woodcock asking her to explain what he had found during the making of the film.

Woodcock’s reply was one of the highlights for me. It tells you everything you need to know.

The film is free. Just register your email address on the website in order to receive the link to view the full film. This way John can track how many people have seen it.

Summary

Please watch these films and share them with your friends who are open minded.

It’s important that we educate as many people as possible.

Share