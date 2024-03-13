Two "must see" films
I highly recommend two recent films: The Unseen Crisis, about the vaccine injured and Epidemic of Fraud, about the suppression of early treatments.
The Unseen Crisis
This film, documenting the stories of the vaccine injured, is free if you are an Epoch Times subscriber. Otherwise, it is $4.
For example, Maddie de Garay was permanently disabled within 24 hours after her Pfizer shot in the clinical trial with 1,131 kids (aged 12-15) getting the shot. 1 in 1,000 kids being permanently disabled due to the shot should have stopped the trial. But Pfizer covered it up and never reported the actual injury; they misreported it as abdominal pain, including in their paper published in the NEJM. No complaints from the mainstream medical community about scientific fraud have surfaced.
The fraudulent paper is still published in the NEJM. The paper says: “there were no vaccine-related serious adverse events and few overall severe adverse events.” That’s a blatant lie.
But the NEJM isn’t going to retract the paper despite the clear proof of scientific fraud. And doctors will believe what is in the literature, not what is obvious in plain sight. Because that’s the way science works.
In an email she sent me, FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock promised to investigate, but no investigation has ever taken place; not from the FDA, CDC, Pfizer, or anyone else.
America is being lied to by Pfizer and these agencies and only Senator Ron Johnson is trying to hold them accountable by bringing public attention to this case. In the film, you’ll see Maddie before and after the shot.
And you’ll hear the tragic stories of other vaccine victims as well.
Epidemic of Fraud
This documentary by filmmaker John Davidson, is a masterpiece documenting the suppression and demonization of early treatments for COVID.
Davidson used to make ads promoting the vaccines until he was redpilled by the evidence he uncovered.
The film ends with Davidson writing to Janet Woodcock asking her to explain what he had found during the making of the film.
Woodcock’s reply was one of the highlights for me. It tells you everything you need to know.
The film is free. Just register your email address on the website in order to receive the link to view the full film. This way John can track how many people have seen it.
Summary
Please watch these films and share them with your friends who are open minded.
It’s important that we educate as many people as possible.
Don’t know id you’re aware Steve, but the former editor of the NEJM quit back into the 2000s becuase of the fraud within the clinical research area: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/i-dont-know-why-liars-lie-but-they
I think the focus needs to be shared with the general public that there are no viruses that’s the bigger picture that’s what we need to waking people up to. I think everybody knows that there’s potential side effects with medication‘s and vaccines anyway. But I think the bigger picture is letting people know how many false illnesses they’re out there in the world. And that if we expose that the whole medical industry is based on fraud, then that stops all the medication‘s and shuts them down… I know it’s going to be a fight, but that’s the bigger picture of may not be popular it’s not gonna be easy but you keep fighting the vaccines that’s just a distraction from the bigger picture. That’s what they want you to do. There’s so much bullshit out there everything from germ theory to viruses to pasteurization. It’s all bullshit and until we expose the whole truth, then very little is going to change that’s all I’m saying I appreciate all the effort of the people trying to expose the truth about the whole pandemic, and all the lies And injuries. But there’s a bigger picture we have to look at for the survival of humanity until we all know the truth then nothing good will come of our reality because it will just be continuous of false narratives. There are no viruses. Period.