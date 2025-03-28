Both films have been out for a while. If you haven’t seen them, here are the links.

“Irreconcilable”

“Unsafe and ineffective”

“Why are there no public debates on whether the COVID vaccine benefits out weigh the risks?”

This is the question asked at the start of the first film.

That's an easy one. Because none of the advocates of the vaccine are willing to debate anyone who disagrees with them.

