Doctors have compelling stories. But fear and intimidation tactics keep them from speaking out.

There are 4 ways to extract the truth:

Under oath in Congress Under oath in a court of law Press interview where the media relations department has consented to the interview Find retired doctors who don’t mind losing all their friends

The first two methods are the most likely to elicit the truth, but it’s not a guarantee. Compliance can be as low as single digits.

The third method is the least effective, but can occasionally work as well. Making this more complicated of course is that the mainstream media just isn’t going to ask any questions.

I’m certain that within the next 12 months, we’ll see the truth start to come out since there are court cases which will reach the deposition stage at that point and I know doctors who have said that they will only tell the truth if forced to testify under oath. Otherwise, they will remain silent.

Both cases are protected speech and cannot legally be used to remove their credentials or fire them.

However, these methods are not a guarantee. Even with those protections in place there are many people who will still lie because they are more afraid of the medical boards ending their careers than of being put in jail for perjury.

The third way which can also be used to extract the truth from a limited number of doctors is for the press to request an interview through the media relations department of the organization employing the doctor. The doctor still runs the risk of losing their medical license and board certifications by speaking the truth about what they observed.

The final way to find a retired doctor who doesn’t mind losing all his friends.

About my earlier military doctor post

I had to remove my post about observations from the military doctor I talked to because he was worried he would be put in prison for the rest of his life for talking to me without authorization.

UCSF ER doctor example

Doctors have a story to tell, but they cannot tell the story for fear of loss of job, loss of medical license, loss of medical certifications, and court martial (for military doctors),

So nearly everyone keeps quiet while people are being injured or killed. The medical system is basically set up to ensure the public never learns the truth and there is no accountability when the medical community is harming patients.

For example, a UCSF ER physician a friend of mine that he had ZERO cases of tachycardia, shortness of breath, and myocarditis for under 18 year-olds in the month before the COVID shots rolled out and 42 cases in the month after the shots rolled out for that age group. How is that a safe vaccine? Kids that age are nearly indestructible, yet these kids went to the EMERGENCY ROOM for care. How is that a safe vaccine?

But this physician will not speak out, even anonymously, for fear of losing his job and his license to practice medicine. For example, he refused to speak directly to me for fear his identity could be discovered through indirect means. He said the only way he’d tell the truth is if called to testify under oath in a court of law or in Congress.

75% of the radiology department at a large California hospital refused to get the shots (but they’re not allowed to talk about it)

A 26-year old radiology tech was vaccine injured with cardiac issues and had to go on sick leave for six months. The department got together in solidarity and refused the shots. They all were granted religious exemptions because the hospital couldn’t afford to lose 75% of the radiology department.

Summary

If Trump wins in November, the truth will come out.

If the Republicans win the Senate, there will be investigations in Congress. The House isn’t going to investigate.

We will get testimony in court where physicians admit the vaccines are unsafe and that they were intimidated into not speaking out. We will get the videos of this out on the Internet when the depositions are taken and promote them, ideally in TV ads. This will further destroy confidence in the medical community, in Congress, in the HHS agencies, and in the mainstream media. This is so richly deserved.

There are a few doctors who will talk to the press, but we’ll never get the mainstream press to ask any questions. But I’m hopeful the Epoch Times will follow up on my suggestions.

