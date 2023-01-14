Executive summary

This is the story of how I moved from 100% blue pill to 100% red pilled in just 9 days.

I’ll show you the Twitter DM thread that launched my career as one of the world's top "misinformation spreaders"

Just 6 days after I went red pill, I wrote a 130 page article for TrialSiteNews entitled “Should you get vaccinated?” which laid out the case against the vaccine, Fauci, Cliff Lane, and more.

That led to an appearance in Darkhorse Podcast with Bret Weinstein. I dragged a friend of mine, Robert Malone, with me, because Bret wanted someone with a medical background on the show. Good move. That video launched the anti-vax movement.

Introduction

In March 2021, I got two shots of Moderna thinking that it was a safe way to reduce my chance of getting COVID. I was fully buying the narrative and I thought Fauci was a hero.

Of course, I now regret the error.

The Twitter thread that started it all for me…

I was able to find the original Twitter DM thread that originally planted the seeds of doubts in my mind about the vaccine.

It was an unsolicited message from one of my followers. It shows that on May 10, 2021, I was FULLY blue-pilled praising the vaccine, but by May 19, 2021, I was FULLY red-pilled, never to return to the blue-pilled world:

Look at how blue-pilled I was… I was buying the “safe and effective” narrative hook, line, and sinker. See the comment in the red box below:

The math on 3 relatives died right after getting the vaccine

The vaccine was supposed to be safe which means kills 1 person per million doses.

Assume my friend has 50 relatives and they all got 2 shots. So 100 doses which means we should expect to see 1e-4 deaths.

My friend saw three deaths. The probability of her seeing 3 or more deaths is given by the survival function:

>>> poisson.sf(2, 1e-4)

1.6665416716665328e-13

We can do a Fisher exact test as well, looking at the observation in terms of 100 doses and seeing 3 deaths when the FDA claims it’s 1 in a million doses:



Statistics for my genesis story: 3 relatives who died post jab 999999 100 1 3

One-sided p-value 4.242807269127334e-12

Odds ratio= 29777.881266210083

ConfidenceInterval(low=2368.4142767228445, high=1574773.2998588986)

So I knew instantly that either she was lying to me or the FDA was lying. They couldn’t both be telling the truth.

Tim’s story

It was the combination of the Twitter DM, Tim Damroth’s story, and my investigation into VAERS that caused me to instantly flip my beliefs:

A week after the conversation started, our carpet cleaner, Tim Damroth, showed up at our door wearing a face mask.

I remember I gave him a hard time… “Hey, if you are vaccinated, you don’t have to wear a mask. Get with the program!”

He then explained that he had a heart attack 2 minutes after he got the first Pfizer shot. He had to spend the night in the hospital. And he’s NEVER been the same. Nearly two years after that one shot, he’s in extreme agony and thinks he might die.

And that his wife, who was vaccinated in a different place and time, developed Parkinson’s-like symptoms in the arm where she got the shot right after the shot.

At this point, I was looking at 5 black swans in a one week period (3 from the DM and 2 from Tim and his wife) and it was very clear to me that the reality wasn’t matching the rhetoric.

I started looking at the VAERS data to see if it was consistent with the other observations. It was. In spades.

That was the nail in the coffin for me. My blue pill life was over. The FDA was lying and the medical community was clueless (and lacked any intellectual curiosity to even calculate the odds that what they were observing in their own practices was statistically “impossible”).

No doubt about it. I was right. All these other experts were wrong. Mathematics never lies. All these events were too improbable to be observed if the FDA was telling the truth.

The TrialSiteNews Article

Just two weeks after that initial Twitter message brought the possibility that I could be wrong, on May 25, 2021, I wrote this 130 page article for TrialSiteNews entitled “Should you get vaccinated?” which laid out the case against the vaccine, Fauci, Cliff Lane, and more.

The article went viral.

Mass resignation of the CETF scientific advisory board

Less than a week after I published my article, all the members of the CETF Scientific Advisory Board resigned in protest even though none of them could find any errors in the article.

I said if I was wrong, please explain to me what was incorrect in my article. They refused. They said I was a “bad person” and to “never talk to them again.”

Apparently, this is how “real scientists” engage in constructive dialog to resolve disagreements.

They did tell me (before they resigned) that science is not about opinion, but about data. All the data I could find (including US government data such as VAERS as well as person anecdotes) showed the clinical trials were fraudulent and that the vaccines were killing people. It was all consistent. There were more deaths in the vaccine group than the placebo group in the clinical trial. They hadn’t done any autopsies on any of the people who died in the trial and done the proper stains to exonerate the vaccine as a proximate cause of the deaths. And since the deaths peak 6 months after a dose is given, the trials were way too short to find a safety signal.

But none of them wanted to talk about the evidence. They resigned over their beliefs and refused to talk about the data.

Not only that, but some of them started trash talking about me to the press, comparing me to a snake-oil salesman because I wanted to help save lives.

When you can’t win your argument on the facts (which they couldn’t, they didn’t have any facts at all to dispute what I wrote), you bring out the ad hominem attacks.

Now that the record-level data is released, I was right and they were wrong. There is no doubt about it.

They should be ashamed of themselves for not looking at the data.

A real scientist would have demanded that the record-level data for all vaccines be made public before any doctor should continue to recommend them to patients. Instead, doctors have a “head in the sand” mentality and have no interest in the record-level data that is needed to make a safety assessment on a vaccine that has been launched.

Furthermore, any scientist who runs from a debate on the data, or who runs from offers to see credible data, should be fired, including the head of the ACIP Committee Grace Lee who refused all offers to see the Israeli Ministry of Health data. Watch the Grace Lee called the cops on me video which had over 40,000 views and 766 thumbs up and 3 thumbs down.

The CCCA call with Dr. Byram Bridle

On May 26, as luck would have it, I was on the weekly CCCA zoom call where Dr. Byram Bridle presented the results of his FOIA request to the Japanese government on the Pfizer mRNA vaccine submission. There, for the very first time, we learned that the vaccine doesn’t stay in your arm, but transits to all parts of your body to create inflammation and blood clotting everywhere. I was the one who tipped off Robert Malone.

The Darkhorse podcast that launched the anti-vaxxer movement against the COVID vaccines

On June 10, 2021, I flew to Portland, OR and appeared with Dr. Robert Malone on the DarkHorse podcast the next day on June 11, 2021.

A condensed version of the famous DarkHorse podcast with Bret Weinstein and Robert Malone (only 1 hour).

A repost of the original 3.5 hour DarkHorse podcast is available on Rumble

You can also find it on Spotify and Apple.

And the rest is history.

Thanks to their efforts, I’m now the top hit on Google when you search for “misinformation superspreader”:

I’m proud of that. Really proud. I’m the #1 guy in the entire world! I finally found something I’m really good at!

Of course, we lost a lot of friends after that. But I now have millions of new friends all over the world!

And, by the way, the reason I’m a “superspreader” and not just a “spreader” is because so many people agree with me and follow me.

So there you go. My life history in a nutshell.

That’s how it all began for me.

I have no regrets.

