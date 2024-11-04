Executive summary

Fluoride in drinking water is one of the biggest healthcare mistakes ever. Details.

Only 25 countries do this; we’re one of them.

Here’s the inside story about how the US government almost red-pilled itself on fluoride.

For more about fluoride see Fluoride Action Network which has an impressive list of accomplishments including helping over 600 local communities reverse their water fluoridation policies.

The story I heard

I just heard from an insider at NIH what happened with the debate about fluoride inside NIH.

There were two competing groups at NIH: one claiming fluoride is beneficial, the other claiming it is harmful.

This is the single best way to redpill the government: find another government organization with a different mission that is disaffected. Then you have the government fighting itself.

This almost worked in this case, but the two sides agreed to a compromise which was to agree that fluoride in small amounts isn’t harmful (even though it is).

Summary

The best way to redpill the government is to elect Trump.

The next best way is to make a competing government agency of the problem caused by the other government agency and hope that truth wins.

