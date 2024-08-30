Executive Summary

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors held a special meeting today to examine the huge problem with myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS).

It seems clear to me this is being caused by the COVID shots. This wasn’t a problem during COVID. It only became a problem after the COVID shots rolled out.

The VAERS data shows the COVID vaccines are the only vaccines causing this.

Here’s the evidence so you can decide for yourself.

The video of the hearing

Here’s the hearing video. You can start watching around 1:38:00 into the presentation to get an overview.

Synopsis of the 3 hour hearing

The most relevant speaker was:

Supriya Narasimhan, MD, Chief of Infectious Diseases Division, Medical Director of Infection Prevention, and Hospital Epidemiologist at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center

At 1:42:00 she talks about stats, but only from Jan 2022, not before. Why that date? They don’t say. It would be VERY interesting to see when these cases started going up, and not just show when they started going down.

Two key points:

Most of the ME/CFS cases are NOT associated with COVID. Cases dropped starting in 2022 She completely ignored stats before that

She attributes the drop in cases to the vaccine (and better healthcare) and she is very proud that Santa Clara is one of the most highly vaccinated counties in the US!

Since most of these cases are NOT associated with COVID, claiming that the vaccine is a major cause in the drop in cases is nonsensical, but the Supervisors don’t notice.

My favorite part is when Lisa Lahey (from VSRF) talks about the elephant in the room. Lisa points out she’s a close friend of a young mother, previously perfectly healthy, who got ME/CFS a few days after her Moderna shot! She never had COVID. She asks why we are not shown the full data (prior to 2022).

In short, the experts can’t seem to spot the elephant in the room.

The VAERS data

The COVID vaccines are the ONLY vaccines that cause CFS. There is simply no other way to explain this data below (since other vaccines were given during COVID like the flu vaccine).

Yet to my utter astonishment, none of the experts pointed out the VAERS data. How is it possible they can miss this? It took me 30 seconds to run the query.

PEI study

The Paul-Ehrlich-Institut says it’s impossible for the COVID shots to cause ME/CFS because 1) there is no safety signal and 2) there is no plausible mechanism of action.

That’s reassuring. <sarcasm off>

They don’t explain the VAERS data above at all.

CDC didn’t track this until 2021!

The CDC noticed a problem in 2021 after the COVID shots rolled out and wrote this report.

It wasn’t an issue before 2021.

Vaccine injured stats from Nurse Angela

She estimates that 75% of the COVID vaccine injured have ME/CFS caused by the COVID vaccine.

That’s a train wreck.

Yet that statistic was COMPLETELY IGNORED by every expert presenter at the meeting.

My take

The rise in ME/CFS coincided with the rollout of the COVID shots and declined thereafter.

The fact that 75% of COVID vaccine injured have ME/CFS should be a huge red flag.

The experts always avoid talking about the elephant in the room. They don’t even consider the possibility that the vaccine could have fueled this.

Summary

None of the experts can explain why ME/CFS skyrocketed in 2021. They are baffled.

None of the experts are even considering whether the COVID vaccine could be responsible.

75% of the COVID vaccine injured have ME/CFS, it’s one of the most common side effects.

They will never find what they flatly refuse to look for.

