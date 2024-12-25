Executive summary

The case fatality rate (CFR) from the Pfizer trial shows you are 10X more likely to die if you get COVID and you are vaccinated.

Pfizer just forgot to point this out.

Same with the CDC and FDA. I’m sure they just forgot.

So I’m going to show you that the CFR is 10X higher for Pfizer and when you combine that with a 40% higher likelihood of being infected, we can now estimate that the COVID vaccine makes you 14X more likely to die from COVID. And that’s not counting your risk of all-cause mortality from the vaccine itself!

The Pfizer Phase 3 study CFR calculation

Safety and Efficacy of the BNT162b2 mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine through 6 Months showed for COVID deaths/cases:

Vaccinated: 1/8=.125

Unvaccinated: 2/162=.0123

Note: the deaths are in Table S4 in the Supplementary material

You were actually 10X more likely to die from COVID if you were vaccinated and you got COVID.

Survey data on risk of COVID infection (vaxxed v. unvaxxed)

We know from our own experiences that the vaccinated are more likely to get COVID.

From a recent survey I did, I found you were 40% more likely to get COVID if you got the shots. See vaxxed vs. unvaxxed survey.

Summary

So putting it together, you increase your risk of a COVID death 14X by getting the shots, according to Pfizer’s own data.

This is based on point estimates and is NOT statistically significant because the numbers are too small so the confidence intervals are wide. But it is interesting.

Share