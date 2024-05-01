Executive summary

An Epoch Times story released today revealed that the CDC deliberately lied to the public about the safety of the COVID vaccines. When asked about the deaths, the CDC lied to the public and falsely claimed that they had no evidence that the COVID vaccines have killed anyone.

The CDC lied. People died.

The evidence is crystal clear that the COVID vaccines are causing massive damage to people’s hearts and brains.

In this article, I’ll show you the evidence for afib and aortic aneurysms which are two important side effects that are obviously caused by the COVID vaccine and, just like death, are being ignored by the CDC.

The key part of the story

“U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) officials found evidence that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines caused multiple deaths before claiming that there was no evidence linking the vaccines to any deaths, The Epoch Times has learned.

CDC employees worked to track down information on reported post-vaccination deaths and learned that myocarditis—or heart inflammation, a confirmed side effect of the vaccines—was listed on death certificates and in autopsies for some of the deaths, according to an internal file obtained by The Epoch Times.

…

Despite the findings, most of which were made by the end of 2021, the CDC claimed that it had seen no signs linking the Moderna and Pfizer messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines to any deaths reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).”

Wow. “Seen no signs.”

Are they blind?

In other words… if they don’t agree with the evidence, they simply claim it does not exist

The CDC had evidence the vaccines were killing people but they convinced themselves that these were just coincidences and not related to the vaccine.

So, in the CDC’s view, when young healthy people simply drop dead unexpectedly in their sleep within 24 hours after getting the COVID shot, that would not be considered to be any evidence that the vaccine might have killed them.

It’s fair to say that their statements about not having any evidence were simply false and misleading.

They should have said “We have evidence that hundreds of people have died from the vaccine, but we don’t believe any of it” which would at least be more accurate.

I spoke to the Epoch Times reporter who wrote the story. He was never able to speak with anyone at the CDC live. It was all via email. These people are all afraid of a live interview.

The death of the son of a prominent physician

VAERS recently started an investigation into this death which was first reported to VAERS 3 years ago (and re-reported because the original never appeared in the system).

His father is a very prominent and capable physician at one of the top medical schools in the country. His father is 100% certain the COVID vaccine killed his son, but he’s not speaking out publicly about it.

I was on the phone with a VAERS investigator who was investigating this “high priority” report that was filed 3 years ago.

She admitted they are understaffed but “catching up.”

OK, so they’re basically 3 years behind in investigating the highest priority deaths to determine whether they were caused by a vaccine or not.

This particular death was a perfectly healthy 52-year man with no comorbidities who died in his sleep just 5 days after his first dose.

He got a first dose of Pfizer, felt horrible, had a heart attack on the day of the shot and was sicker than a dog after that. He died 5 days later from an aortic aneurysm.

From the VAERS report:

“The HCP explained that 3 months after his father got injured from the vaccine, the son of doctor 2, who was young and healthy, decided to get the vaccine despite his dad having cardiac issues and then he had a heart attack that day and died five days later.”

His father had afib right after his first shot. He had an ablation to fix the afib. He was urged to get a second shot and developed afib immediately after the second shot.

Do you see a pattern here? Shot—> afib, Shot —> afib.

The CDC doesn’t see a connection. They think this is just a coincidence.

Bottom line: This death was caused by the COVID vaccine, but the father and mother won’t speak publicly about it.

What VAERS says

100% of the aortic aneurysm cases reported after a vaccine in the 30+ years history of VAERS were reported after the COVID vaccine. 100%!!!!!

But the CDC says the COVID vaccines do not cause aortic aneurysms; they only cause myocarditis in very rare causes and it’s mild.

Do you agree with the CDC? Here’s the data for all vaccines in VAERS over all time:

As far as afib, here are the numbers. Again, 100% of the afib reports in VAERS are associated with the COVID vaccine. Over 10,000 cases.

But the CDC says the COVID vaccines don’t cause afib!!!!

I’d love to ask them how they explain the VAERS data, but they never get back to me.

100% of all the afib cases in the full 30+ year history of VAERS are associated with the COVID vaccine, but the CDC says the COVID vaccines don’t cause afib.

It’s in the peer-reviewed literature that the COVID vaccines kill people

But the CDC only believes what it wants to believe. Who cares if it is so obvious that it’s even in the peer reviewed literature?

This paper points out that the constriction of brain blood vessels is a well known side effect caused by the COVID vaccine. In this case, the constriction was so severe it killed this person.

So there is no doubt that the COVID vaccine kills people. But the CDC will ignore the evidence and pretend they are unaware of this paper.

Summary

The CDC has plenty of evidence that the COVID vaccines are killing people and cause a variety of side effects including afib and aortic aneurysms.

They don’t want to believe any of it because their core mission is to promote the vaccines and not make the agency look bad by admitting they made a mistake that killed hundreds of thousands of Americans and disabled millions more.

Their mission is not to protect the health of the American people.

Lying to the American people about the safety of the vaccine is therefore consistent with their mission.

Don’t expect Congress to ever hold them accountable.

