Executive summary

Wastewater in highly vaccinated Santa Clara County is higher than the US as a whole.

If the vaccine worked it would be lower.

You don’t need to be a rocket scientist to figure that out. All you need is critical thinking skills.

The vaccine is a fraud. It increased cases, it didn’t reduce them.

That is why nobody wants to talk about it.

Here’s the data

Santa Clara County wastewater over time for SARS-CoV-2. As you can see, after everyone got vaxxed, infection peaks were higher over time. I’ve tried to ask the Public Health Department for a comment, but their new head of media relations just ghosted me (because that’s how science works).

Compare that to the national numbers which decreased after the Omicron peak:

The national data proves SARS-CoV-2 is a virus

You can’t have a spike like that if it wasn’t a virus. So much for the people who believe viruses don’t exist.

Summary

Vaccination made the infection problem worse as you can see by comparing heavily vaxxed Santa Clara County vs. the US.

You don’t need to be a rocket scientist to figure this out.

And the shots didn’t prevent any deaths either; those increased too.

When are we going to have a discussion with any health officials about this?

