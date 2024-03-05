Executive summary

I just interviewed Ivana Pavic, a pathologist in Croatia.

She did a careful study in Croatia and found that while 55% of the 15 to 59 year olds are vaccinated, 65% of the carcinoma cases in that age group had one or more shots.

If you do the math, it means that the COVID vaccines increased your risk of getting cancer by a whopping 52%. Did they warn you about that before they gave you the shots?

I called up John Beaudoin and he was nonplussed: “I’m surprised it was so low.”

In short, this is a train wreck, and there is no other explanation for this differential since the only difference between the groups was whether they were vaccinated or not.

The full interview

The study referenced in the interview

IN THE POST-PANDEMIC ERA OF COVID: EPIDEMIOLOGICAL COUNTERMEASURES AND THE POTENTIAL OF „MALIGNANT DISEASES EPIDEMIC“

The math

The easiest way to visualize this is you start with 100 people: 55 vax, 45 unvaxxed.

Suppose your cancer risk is 10% for both groups.

Then you’d have 5.5 and 4.5 which is 55% vaxxed.

To get to a 65% ratio, it would mean that more vaxxed people got cancer: 8.342 people.

So you then take 8.342/5.5=1.517.

So a 52% increase over baseline risk.

Summary

Ivana isn’t taking any shots and she doesn’t recommend them for anyone.

She is not alone. Hardly anyone in Croatia is opting for the shots anymore either, even though 99% of the doctors recommend them as safe and effective. Maybe I can get one of them to come on camera with me to explain their recommendation.

