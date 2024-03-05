Pathologist reports a stunning 52% increase in cancer risk for ages 15-59 who were vaxxed
I just interviewed a pathologist in Croatia who told me about a study she did which shows a 52% increase in carcinomas (all stages) in ages 15-59 who took the jab. She refuses to be vaxxed
Executive summary
I just interviewed Ivana Pavic, a pathologist in Croatia.
She did a careful study in Croatia and found that while 55% of the 15 to 59 year olds are vaccinated, 65% of the carcinoma cases in that age group had one or more shots.
If you do the math, it means that the COVID vaccines increased your risk of getting cancer by a whopping 52%. Did they warn you about that before they gave you the shots?
I called up John Beaudoin and he was nonplussed: “I’m surprised it was so low.”
In short, this is a train wreck, and there is no other explanation for this differential since the only difference between the groups was whether they were vaccinated or not.
The full interview
The study referenced in the interview
IN THE POST-PANDEMIC ERA OF COVID: EPIDEMIOLOGICAL COUNTERMEASURES AND THE POTENTIAL OF „MALIGNANT DISEASES EPIDEMIC“
The math
The easiest way to visualize this is you start with 100 people: 55 vax, 45 unvaxxed.
Suppose your cancer risk is 10% for both groups.
Then you’d have 5.5 and 4.5 which is 55% vaxxed.
To get to a 65% ratio, it would mean that more vaxxed people got cancer: 8.342 people.
So you then take 8.342/5.5=1.517.
So a 52% increase over baseline risk.
Summary
Ivana isn’t taking any shots and she doesn’t recommend them for anyone.
She is not alone. Hardly anyone in Croatia is opting for the shots anymore either, even though 99% of the doctors recommend them as safe and effective. Maybe I can get one of them to come on camera with me to explain their recommendation.
Pathologist reports a stunning 52% increase in cancer risk for ages 15-59 who were vaxxed
Naomi Wolf posted an article basically stating it was a conspiracy by China to sell tainted vaccines and COVID test kits to Americans and the world to take over the world. Well, guess we’ll find out soon enough...
So many people are getting cancer and dementia it’s ridiculous