Believe it or not (and it is hard to believe), there really is ONE party in NZ who care about the thousands of New Zealanders left with sickness and injury after (mandated) Covid injections: NEW ZEALAND FIRST (nzfirst.nz).

These lawmakers want to get to the truth about what happened and why, if the vaccines are so safe, there are so many “coincidences.”

The speaker is Tanya Unkovich, a New Zealand politician, representing New Zealand First as a member of parliament since the 2023 general election. She is the author of four books, and has previously worked in finance, as a life coach, and public speaker.

In other words, she calls a spade a spade. A rarity in politics today.

Apparently, heckling is welcome in the NZ legislature when the speaker is talking about vaccine harms

I don’t know who is heckling her, but it is absolutely deplorable that the Speaker tolerates such behavior in their legislature when someone has the floor. Is there a double standard here? Do they allow that when people are speaking about other topics?

I feel the same way as Anette.

Let’s hope she is super successful with her efforts.

All New Zealanders should support finding the truth, even though most of the New Zealand legislature opposes this and wants to keep all the harms covered up and out of public view for some reason.

