100% prevention of hospitalization with a 2-drug combination. 37.5% hospitalization rate for those treated with the standard of care.

Executive summary

A new trial out of Thailand recently published in the medical peer-reviewed literature with 995 participants showed that treatment with fluvoxamine and at least one other drug was 100% successful in preventing hospitalization from COVID. For those receiving standard of care, 37.5% required hospitalization.

We presented evidence from multiple trials of the efficacy of fluvoxamine in early 2021 to the FDA in our EUA application, but they said that the benefits didn’t outweigh the risks and denied our EUA.

Their decision made no sense as the scientific evidence couldn’t have been more clear at the time.

Now, with this new trial result published, the FDA, CDC, NIH will continue to ignore this data, just as they have in the past. They will continue to recommend the unsafe and ineffective COVID vaccine as the only recommended treatment for COVID.

I predict that the CDC, FDA, NIH, WHO, and Gates Foundation will never inform doctors or recommend any of these highly effective and safe early treatment combination drugs; it simply doesn’t matter how strong the evidence is.

What the paper said

Among 1900 recruited, a total of 995 participants completed the trial. No participants had clinical deterioration by day 9, 14, or 28 days among those treated with fluvoxamine plus bromhexine (0%), fluvoxamine plus cyproheptadine (0%), or niclosamide plus bromhexine (0%).

Nine participants (5.6%) in the fluvoxamine arm had clinical deterioration by day 28, requiring low-flow oxygen.

In contrast, most standard care arm participants had clinical deterioration by 9, 14, and 28 days. By day 9, 32.7% (110) of patients in the standard care arm had been hospitalized without requiring supplemental oxygen but needing ongoing medical care. By day 28, this percentage increased to 37.5% (21).

Additionally, 20.8% (70) of patients in the standard care arm required low-flow oxygen by day 9, and 12.5% (16) needed non-invasive or mechanical ventilation by day 28. All treated groups significantly differed from the standard care group by days 9, 14, and 28 (p < 0.0001).

Also, by day 28, the three 2-drug treatments were significantly better than the fluvoxamine [only] arm (p < 0.0001).

No deaths occurred in any study group. Compared to standard care, participants treated with the combination agents had significantly decreased viral loads as early as day 3 of treatment (p < 0.0001), decreased levels of serum cytokines interleukin-6 (IL-6), tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-α), and interleukin-1 beta (IL-1β) as early as day 5 of treatment, and interleukin-8 (IL-8) by day 7 of treatment (p < 0.0001) and lower incidence of post-acute sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC) symptoms (p < 0.0001).

23 serious adverse events occurred in the standard care arm, while only 1 serious adverse event was reported in the fluvoxamine arm, and zero serious adverse events occurred in the other arms.

Summary

Unlike COVID vaccines, the early treatments used in this study are safe and effective.

We’ve known about the efficacy of multi-drug treatments since early 2020. For example, George Fareed and Brian Tyson treated over 10,000 COVID patients with multi-drug therapies and rarely had any hospitalizations (and those were only when treatment was delayed). The CDC and FDA ignored every one of these real-world examples.

It seems obvious that no matter how strong the evidence is for multi-drug treatments, they will never become standard of care among physicians because none of the world’s health authorities will ever admit they were wrong.

The mainstream media, medical community, FDA, CDC, NIH, WHO, GAVI, and the Gates Foundation should all be informing people of this new result which is consistent with many earlier studies. But they will all remain silent about it. Protecting your health is not consistent with their mission.

They will all continue to support the censorship, intimidation, and silencing of anyone who claims that any early treatments work for COVID. We will never have a public debate on any of these issues because they are all corrupt and they know it.

