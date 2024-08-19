Executive summary

A major study at Oxford University which tracked equal numbers of vaccinated and unvaccinated kids shows that only the vaccinated kids are dying unexpectedly and experiencing myocarditis and pericarditis.

Expect health authorities to ignore this because otherwise it would make them look bad.

A new large-scale study from renowned scientists at the prestigious University of Oxford has just confirmed that myocarditis and pericarditis only appear in children and adolescents after Covid vaccination and not after infection from the virus.

The new study looked at the official government data of more than 1 million English children and adolescents aged between five and 11 and 12 and 15.

The study compared vaccinated and unvaccinated subjects.

Vaxxed: 12 cases of myocarditis or pericarditis, 3 deaths

Unvaxxed: 0 cases; 0 deaths

Considering there were no COVID deaths in either cohort, health authorities such as the CDC should be IMMEDIATELY telling parents not to vaccinate their kids.

The myo and pericarditis cases difference is highly statistically significant (p=0.00024). The death differences (3 vs. 0) were just short of statistical significance (p=.13).

Table 2 from the study. Note that the unplanned hospitalization number for the first dose recipients (31,245) is likely a typo.

Summary

There is now no question that the increase in heart conditions in young people were caused by the COVID vaccine and not by the virus.

Expect the medical community to ignore this study and continue to advise parents to vaccinate their kids, even though the data says otherwise.

