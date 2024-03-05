My Tucker Carlson interview
People thought it was EXCELLENT with over 100K likes and 6.6M views
Check out my interview on Tucker Carlson here (6.6M views, 100K likes):
Full interview can be found here behind a paywall (just $6/month to support his work):
About the interview
It was great to finally be invited on his show.
I used the opportunity to redpill both Tucker and his listeners about the COVID shots as well as vaccines in general, e.g., vaccines cause autism, no doubt about it.
At the end Tucker said, “Wow. That was a great interview! You are invited back on my show anytime!”
Can’t beat that, can you?
Dear Mr. Steve Kirsch,
Will Thomson has done a video about your interview with Tucker Carlson
Please consider clicking on link provided to view.
Will Thomson would like to speak with you
Thank you
Will Thomson / Forestfinder
STEVE KIRCH: ANOTHER TRUTHSEEKER, GETS DEMONISED AND BLOCKED
March 20, 2024
“Steve Kirsch tells a harrowing tale of how telling the truth caused us utter nightmares. And how the "great wall of indifference" , and everybody refusing to help, gaslighting your efforts out of existence, to save their own shame and personal interest.. but is it just a natural human response? Can Steve kirsh think to reach out to others who experience this and all fight alone, never to be united in strength?”
Will Thomson
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GY8ej1qMkukg/