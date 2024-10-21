My $100,000 offer to UC Santa Cruz
Let's have a public debate on whether your vaccine policy will save lives. Your students will judge it. If they win, I donate $100K to UC Santa Cruz. If they lose, you will donate $100K to VSRF.
UC Santa Cruz disabled their X account due to the “increased spread of misinformation”
I agree it’s a problem. I just disagree with them on who is spreading it.
See
Summary
If you UC Santa Cruz thinks their vaccine policy is based on sound science, they should jump at my offer.
If they don’t, they should ignore it.
We all know what they will do, don’t we?
I give them some credit for having an opt-out program. If you opt-out, they can subject you to special treatment such as requiring you to take COVID tests, wear masks, social distance, work from home, etc.
This is disgusting. Everyone in Santa Cruz should be boycotting them.
Is everyone really okay with an opt-out requirement? A lot of comments stating it’s okay bc students can opt-out. Asking for permission, sharing medical information, jumping through the hoops the school requires on personal information is just ridiculous. Where does it stop? No means no. Do not participate in their game.