Executive summary

March 27, 2025 at 4pm EST: Sa’Niya Carter, a healthy 1 year girl, goes to a wellness check in Rochester, NY. She missed her 6 month appointment so the doctor told the mom she needed to be “caught up” with the schedule, so ordered 6 vaccine shots of 12 different vaccines.

Less than 12 hours later, the baby has multiple seizures and dies in the hospital.

Autopsy reveals the child’s brain is swollen.

Many of the vaccines that were given actually have warnings that the vaccine can cause seizures and/or death but the parents were never told that.

VSRF has been involved in this case since shortly after the child died. The parents want to know what killed their child. We are arranging for a second autopsy on Monday using a protocol from a pediatric neurologist who knows all the proper tests to make so that we can determine the cause. This is an unprecedented opportunity to find out the truth.

The key message the mother would like you all to know (1 minute)

Short version of the interview (3 minutes)

The full interview (26 minutes)

Polly Tommey interviews the family.

At 2:44 goes through the known side-effects of the vaccines that were given to SaNiya. I think you’ll find this most surprising and disturbing.

Donate here to help the family with expenses

Summary

Please do not vaccinate your child.

There have been 10 studies in the peer-reviewed literature comparing fully vaccinated vs. unvaccinated kids. The results are always the same: the unvaccinated kids are far healthier. So for now, kids are better off unvaccinated. That’s what the science says.

However, most pediatricians are practicing consensus-based medicine which pretty much ignores the scientific data even when 10/10 studies show the same thing. If it conflicts with existing beliefs, the studies are ignored.

