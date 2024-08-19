Executive summary

Mainstream medicine, Neil deGrasse Tyson, and others believe that the COVID shots have saved 20M people from dying from COVID worldwide.

I’ve been looking for these 20M people and still haven’t found any.

But what I did find is two more authoritative gold-standard sources that confirm that the shots did not reduce COVID mortality.

Previous evidence

In the past, I’ve cited:

The US Nursing Home data as proof that the COVID shots didn’t reduce COVID death rates in nursing homes The JAMA VA study as proof that COVID shots didn’t reduce the risk of hospitalization from COVID The Cleveland Clinic study as proof that the COVID shots increased the risk of being infected with COVID The lack of any success stories. I couldn’t find a single one. The COVID shot failure anecdotes like Apple Valley Village where the all-cause death rate skyrocketed by 8x post shot (and the CFR went from 0% to over 30%) and Jay Bonnar.

Cases and deaths from OWID

We’ve always had the data proving the vaccines didn’t work. It was hiding in public view.

Yet despite the data availability, there wasn’t an epidemiologist in the world who would look at it!

What data am I talking about?

The case and death data from Our World in Data!

I extracted that data and plotted the case fatality rate:

CFR with OWID data = Deaths/Cases from 2 weeks earlier. The .012 level seen pre-vax rollout isn’t consistently breached until Omicron launches in 2022.

The CFR doesn’t drop consistently below the pre-vaccine CFR (.012 in December 2020) until the Omicron variant emerges! That means the vaccines didn’t reduce the CFR which means they don’t prevent deaths. The shots basically had no impact.

Try this on your friends. Show them the plot above, hide the dates, and ask them, “When did the COVID shots roll out and dramatically reduce the CFR?”

In the UK, the COVID death / COVID hospitalization ratio didn’t change at all after the vaccines rolled out. Whoops!

Some people might argue that the CFR could vary with testing. So here’s another way to see if the vaccines worked: look at the deaths rate of patients hospitalized for COVID before vs. after the vaccines rolled out. Since we know from the VA study that COVID didn’t change the risk of hospitalization for the vaccinated, we can then use the differential death rate BEFORE shot rollout vs. AFTER shot rollout to see if the shots made a difference in your risk of death from COVID.

Guess what? No difference! This was pointed more than 2 years ago, but few people noticed:

There were spikes, but the risk of death didn’t go down like it was “supposed to” if the shots worked.

The risk of COVID death didn’t go down at all. This is a huge red flag. Very few people noticed this post when Clare made it over 2 years ago.

But I’m sure that now that I’ve brought it to people’s attention that it will be front page news about how the health authorities conned us into taking a deadly vaccine that had no benefits.

Summary

The COVID shots didn’t save any lives. They were 100% downside risk.

And despite the proof of that being in plain sight for years now that anyone could have easily verified, it is rare to hear an apology from anyone who was publicly pushing the shots.

