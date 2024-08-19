More evidence that the COVID shots did NOT reduce mortality
The Lancet paper claimed 20M lives have been saved by the COVID shots. Two data sources (both in public view for years) show the shots were all downside risk.
Executive summary
Mainstream medicine, Neil deGrasse Tyson, and others believe that the COVID shots have saved 20M people from dying from COVID worldwide.
I’ve been looking for these 20M people and still haven’t found any.
But what I did find is two more authoritative gold-standard sources that confirm that the shots did not reduce COVID mortality.
Previous evidence
In the past, I’ve cited:
The US Nursing Home data as proof that the COVID shots didn’t reduce COVID death rates in nursing homes
The JAMA VA study as proof that COVID shots didn’t reduce the risk of hospitalization from COVID
The Cleveland Clinic study as proof that the COVID shots increased the risk of being infected with COVID
The lack of any success stories. I couldn’t find a single one.
The COVID shot failure anecdotes like Apple Valley Village where the all-cause death rate skyrocketed by 8x post shot (and the CFR went from 0% to over 30%) and Jay Bonnar.
Cases and deaths from OWID
We’ve always had the data proving the vaccines didn’t work. It was hiding in public view.
Yet despite the data availability, there wasn’t an epidemiologist in the world who would look at it!
What data am I talking about?
The case and death data from Our World in Data!
I extracted that data and plotted the case fatality rate:
The CFR doesn’t drop consistently below the pre-vaccine CFR (.012 in December 2020) until the Omicron variant emerges! That means the vaccines didn’t reduce the CFR which means they don’t prevent deaths. The shots basically had no impact.
Try this on your friends. Show them the plot above, hide the dates, and ask them, “When did the COVID shots roll out and dramatically reduce the CFR?”
In the UK, the COVID death / COVID hospitalization ratio didn’t change at all after the vaccines rolled out. Whoops!
Some people might argue that the CFR could vary with testing. So here’s another way to see if the vaccines worked: look at the deaths rate of patients hospitalized for COVID before vs. after the vaccines rolled out. Since we know from the VA study that COVID didn’t change the risk of hospitalization for the vaccinated, we can then use the differential death rate BEFORE shot rollout vs. AFTER shot rollout to see if the shots made a difference in your risk of death from COVID.
Guess what? No difference! This was pointed more than 2 years ago, but few people noticed:
There were spikes, but the risk of death didn’t go down like it was “supposed to” if the shots worked.
The risk of COVID death didn’t go down at all. This is a huge red flag. Very few people noticed this post when Clare made it over 2 years ago.
But I’m sure that now that I’ve brought it to people’s attention that it will be front page news about how the health authorities conned us into taking a deadly vaccine that had no benefits.
Summary
The COVID shots didn’t save any lives. They were 100% downside risk.
And despite the proof of that being in plain sight for years now that anyone could have easily verified, it is rare to hear an apology from anyone who was publicly pushing the shots.
Another great article, Steve. Thank You for not letting this crime against humanity fade into the next one. Once again I ask the question how can we forget who developed this and why? The sole intent was to kill. The injection is the bioweapon. Government agencies participated in production, a cover up and a mass sales job. Now they want to move on to using the mRNA for all childhood "vaccines. " Now here comes the new monkey pox next election interfering pandemic lockdown. This will continue until people wake up and say I DO NOT CONSENT!
Hi Steve, great work 👍 👏 😀. How is your right eye, hope it is getting better. If you can, check out
Stephen Feldman from Stephen’s Substack
'MHRA suppressed vaccine injury categories to hide shocking disability and hospitalisation numbers - uncovered!'
While 14,000 applied for covid vaccine injury payments, Stephen Feldman writes:
"Back to the shocking 39,176 potential disability reports lurking in MHRA databases, it is known that roughly only 10% of serious reactions are ever reported, a formula which was conveniently purged without replacement by the MHRA when they were flooded with Covid vaccine injury reports.
So that’s 391,760 potential disablements . Despite, the deficits in extrapolation, this is still likely to be a low end figure because a Yellow Card report isn’t an ongoing health record. Indeed, from the point of initial injury reporting (which could be a non-disablement at that point in time), there is little follow-up:"