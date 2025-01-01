Medical office survey
If you work in a medical office of any type and you've had any deaths since 2021, please take this important survey.
If you work in a medical office, hospital, or other healthcare facility (including nursing homes) and have had patient deaths since 2021 in your practice, please take this very important survey.
Thanks!
You're like the energizer bunny Steve. Your energy never gives out.
Way to close out 2024: fighting for what's right! Happy New Year to someone who is absolutely amazing, who reminds us every week what it means to be a truly good person, and inspires us to never stop fighting for the innocent. Hope you're feeling better!