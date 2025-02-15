MAHA Alliance press conference video: "We will never do that study" -- Tony Fauci
Del Bigtree and Senator Ron Johnson. My favorite part was 37 minutes into it. If you have 3 minutes, I highly recommend this.
Del Bigtree’s talk at 37 minutes is not to be missed. He says the NIH (Collins and Fauci) told RFK and Del in 2017 that the NIH would NEVER do a retrospective comparison study in the VSD database between the vaccinated and unvaccinated.
Why not? Presumably because the vaccine companies would be irreparably injured if such a study were to be done.
Click the image below to watch the video. The conference starts at 10 minute mark with Senator Johnson. Del starts speaking at 16 minutes and then at 37 minutes he’s on a roll talking about the lack of a comparison study and then calling out the mainstream media to assess motive: why would the NIH refuse to do such a study if vaccines were so beneficial? Why not show the world and end the misinformation?
Totally worth your time to watch.
Watch this short video as well. Every Democratic Senator opposed RFK. They do not want policies like these:
They already did, in 1999, RFK did an investigation on it, here are all the sources:
https://tritorch.com/degradation/%20CDC1999StudyUnvaccinatedChildenAreWayHealtheriAndDieALotLessThanVaccinatedChildren
We've been kept in the dark because the CDC covered up a 1999 study where they compared fully unvaccinated with their vaccinated counterparts. What did they find? That the vaccinated group was far more sick in every metric and that SIDS was 70 percent more likely in said group:
Report on findings Part 1: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/government-corruption/fully-vaccinated-vs-unvaccinated/
Report on findings Part 2: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/government-corruption/fully-vaccinated-vs-unvaccinated-part-2/
Archived report on findings part 1: https://archive.is/yfo0k
Archived report on findings part 2: https://archive.is/evUwY
The CDC claims this study never existed. It did. This is among the biggest crimes of the century.
A vaccine skeptic doctor did his own study as well when pressed by his medical board to prove that his no-vaccine plan for his adolescent patients was as safe as the CDC schedule. Turns out it was basically 99% less damaging based on every metric he could measure. His license was revoked for his trouble (this one is a must watch if you have yet to see it):
https://old.bitchute.com/video/gROe4FJFExbD [6:38mins]
Totally Awesome press conference. About time.