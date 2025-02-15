Del Bigtree’s talk at 37 minutes is not to be missed. He says the NIH (Collins and Fauci) told RFK and Del in 2017 that the NIH would NEVER do a retrospective comparison study in the VSD database between the vaccinated and unvaccinated.

Why not? Presumably because the vaccine companies would be irreparably injured if such a study were to be done.

Click the image below to watch the video. The conference starts at 10 minute mark with Senator Johnson. Del starts speaking at 16 minutes and then at 37 minutes he’s on a roll talking about the lack of a comparison study and then calling out the mainstream media to assess motive: why would the NIH refuse to do such a study if vaccines were so beneficial? Why not show the world and end the misinformation?

Totally worth your time to watch.

Watch this short video as well. Every Democratic Senator opposed RFK. They do not want policies like these:

