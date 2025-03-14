Executive summary

Recently, I tried to locate a paper I co-authored and despite lots of effort, I couldn’t locate it. You just get links to the retracted paper in Cureus. You can’t find the republished version.

Here are the links to the papers which have been republished in a non-corrupt medical journal (that is not indexed by PubMed):

COVID-19 Modified mRNA “Vaccines”: Lessons Learned from Clinical Trials, Mass Vaccination, and the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex, Part 1 and Part 2

Hopefully, people will now be able to find these important papers since my Substack is indexed in Google.

I’ve also submitted the two papers to the React19 science page which has 3,751 papers with COVID side effects, but not these two papers.

And to save you the time of reading the papers, here is everything you need to know:

“For every life theoretically saved, there would be approximately 6 times (7.2 – 1 = 6.2) more deaths caused by the modmRNA injections.”

Czech data confirms no benefits

There is only one publicly available dispositive data source with record level data where you can see for yourself exactly what happened. That’s the Czech Republic dataset.

See: The Czech Republic record level data can be used to prove that the COVID vaccines had mortality benefits for the details.

Summary

The bottom line is: