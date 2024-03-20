Know anyone thinking of getting another COVID shot? Urge them to watch this short video on vaccine injuries first!
If you know anyone who is considering getting more jabs, please urge them to watch this short video. It was created nearly 1 year ago and has over 1M views. The end is tragic.
The video ends with the compelling testimony of Stephanie de Garay describing her daughter Maddie’s participation in the Pfizer 12-15 year old trial.
Maddie de Garay, who was 12 years old at the time of the trial, was permanently disabled less than 24 hours after her second Pfizer shot in the clinical trial with 1,131 kids (aged 12-15) getting the shot. 1 in 1,000 kids being permanently disabled due to the shot should have stopped the trial. But Pfizer covered it up and never reported the actual injury; they deliberately misreported it as abdominal pain, including in their paper published in the NEJM. No complaints from the mainstream medical community about scientific fraud have surfaced.
The fraudulent paper is still published in the NEJM. The paper says: “there were no vaccine-related serious adverse events and few overall severe adverse events.” That’s a blatant lie.
But the NEJM isn’t going to retract the paper despite the clear proof of scientific fraud. And doctors will believe what is in the literature, not what is obvious in plain sight. Because that’s the way science works.
FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock promised me that the FDA would investigate, but no investigation has ever taken place; not from the FDA, CDC, Pfizer, or anyone else.
America should be told why there was never an investigation, but the mainstream media will never ask that question.
I hope you enjoy the video and Stephanie’s testimony at the end.
How many people were seriously injured by the COVID vaccines?
From the V-safe data, we can estimate that around 8% of vaccine recipients had a serious injury due to the COVID vaccine. Since over 270M Americans got the shot, this means that over 20M Americans were seriously injured.
Check out these disability graphs compiled by the St. Louis Fed:
Here’s the 3rd graph in detail:
A rise like this is not random; it is caused by something that is disabling over 1 million of Americans.
Yet, NOBODY is asking any questions as to why the disability rates rose to new highs right after the COVID vaccines rolled out.
If it wasn’t the COVID vaccine, what was it?
And why is nobody talking about this?
Until this is resolved, don’t you think that getting another COVID shot is premature?
Summary
Watch the video and keep in mind that this is a small sampling of the millions of people who have been injured by the COVID vaccines.
If you know anyone thinking about getting another jab, show them the video or forward this article.
Here it is on Rumble. I refuse to use Twitter (and I also refuse to call it a new name - ridiculous!)
https://rumble.com/v2qeytw-covid-19-vaccine-injury-compilation-compiled-by-henry-benedict.html
We clearly live in the age of scams, lies and fraud. It's normal what with all the fraud people are exposed to 'everywhere' and lies by our government and media, for people to balk at anything that doesn't fit their own narrative or that of their peers. So, it's very hard to get through to these people even when you have painfully obvious data and evidence. It's been just that, painfully obvious to many of us for years now that the (not a....) vaccine was killing thousands of people and injuring millions. But somehow, 'that' element of the population that believe fundamentally in many things, just cannot see it or believe it. And regarding this being on twitter, there's a point here beyond your view of them, this is anti-vax info that is being shown on the platform that used to refuse anything remotely related to this kind of content. The word is getting out.