Ernesto Ramirez, Jr., 16, died from the COVID shot just 5 days after getting the shot. Sean Harman, age 18, died 33 days after his shot. No compensation was ever paid . Thousands of other kids in the US alone died. Please help me determine how many kids were murdered by the health authorities worldwide.

Executive summary

According to a study of 820,926 children in the UK, not a single child was killed by the COVID vaccine. Remarkably safe, isn’t it?

I’m not buying it. Not for a second.

I’ve read about (and know of) far too many kids who died suddenly after getting the COVID shots.

If you are aware of any child, under age 21, who died from the COVID shot in any country, please report the death here.

Thanks!

The VAERS data

There are 85.1M kids in the US aged 20 and under.

Here are the latest VAERS stats:

You should assume an under-reporting factor (URF) of at least 40, so we’re looking at a minimum of 5,000 deaths of kids under 21, or roughly 1 per 10,000 kids.

So basically, these researchers missed somewhere around 100 COVID vaccine deaths in their study (they found none).

Let’s see what we find in the survey. It should be quite stunning.

The actual “benefit” of the vaccine is you are 2x more likely to die from COVID than your unvaccinated peers

This TrialSiteNews article shows a study at Ohio state that showed you were 2X as likely to die from COVID if you got the COVID vaccine. Yes, it made things worse, just like we’ve been saying.

The mainstream press ignored the study, of course, because that’s their job: hide the deaths.

Summary

