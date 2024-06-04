How many kids under age 21 did the COVID vaccines kill?
We know there were no benefits. How many kids, aged 20 and under, died from the COVID shots? PLEASE HELP ME FIND OUT.
Executive summary
According to a study of 820,926 children in the UK, not a single child was killed by the COVID vaccine. Remarkably safe, isn’t it?
I’m not buying it. Not for a second.
I’ve read about (and know of) far too many kids who died suddenly after getting the COVID shots.
If you are aware of any child, under age 21, who died from the COVID shot in any country, please report the death here.
Thanks!
The VAERS data
There are 85.1M kids in the US aged 20 and under.
Here are the latest VAERS stats:
You should assume an under-reporting factor (URF) of at least 40, so we’re looking at a minimum of 5,000 deaths of kids under 21, or roughly 1 per 10,000 kids.
So basically, these researchers missed somewhere around 100 COVID vaccine deaths in their study (they found none).
Let’s see what we find in the survey. It should be quite stunning.
The actual “benefit” of the vaccine is you are 2x more likely to die from COVID than your unvaccinated peers
This TrialSiteNews article shows a study at Ohio state that showed you were 2X as likely to die from COVID if you got the COVID vaccine. Yes, it made things worse, just like we’ve been saying.
The mainstream press ignored the study, of course, because that’s their job: hide the deaths.
Summary
If you are aware of any child, under age 21, who died from the COVID shot in any country, please report the death here. Thank you.
Mr. Kirsch, it bothers me that you're still calling it a "vaccine", it's not, it never was. Please start calling it was it really is, a bioweapon or poison.
I know of 3 within a 50 mile radius of where we live in Nebraska.