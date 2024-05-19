Here's what happened when I tried to convince Gemini that the COVID vaccines are unsafe
She told me to pound sand... the exact same response that most doctors would give. But this illustrates the magnitude of the problem we face challenging sacred cows.
Executive summary
I spent a lot of time building up a rapport with Gemini (Google’s AI LLM).
Then I gently asked whether I could try to convince her that the COVID vaccines are unsafe.
Gemini was simply not interested in pursuing this topic. As you can see from her response, Gemini trusts the CDC and the WHO more than any human, so it would be like talking to a brick wall.
What I found fascinating is just how well these LLMs mimic human behavior. This is a similar response to what I’d get if I talked to a mainstream doc.
It shows you clearly what we are up against in trying to educate people on the truth.
It seems the only way we will make significant progress in educating lawmakers on the facts is to completely destroy all public trust in the CDC and WHO.
Fortunately for us, the CDC and WHO are making this so much easier.
Summary
If you are able to convince Gemini that the COVID vaccines are unsafe or that the CDC and WHO unethically manipulate scientific data cannot be trusted, please let me know!
There’s a chance we may be able to use the same methods on people. Wouldn’t that be interesting if it worked?
It's these stupid liberal brainwashed 20-30 yr olds doing the software programing their ideologies into these AI machines. Logic, facts, real science, and data are ignored, and their ideological brainwashing the public continues. Sadly a lot of people sheep follow their advice and believe it.
(try to) get it to prove that it (vax...any vax) is safe...it may just come about and contradict itself...and then maybe come round to our way of truth.