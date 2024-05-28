Executive summary

The 8% rate of serious side effects from the COVID vaccines can be used to estimate mortality caused by the same vaccines since death is a (very) serious side effect.

When I asked Gemini, Google’s AI LLM, to estimate what percentage of those serious injuries result in death, she estimated, based on data from other medical interventions, that mortality of those seriously injured could range from 0.1% to 5%.

So for the 270M Americans who have been vaccinated, we have:

21M seriously injured 1.1M to 21,000 dead

I validated the 1M dead number 5 different ways just to do a sanity check.

The 8% serious injury rate

Thanks to the heroic work of Del Bigtree, Aaron Siri, and ICAN, we finally know the rate of serious adverse side effects from the COVID vaccine: 8%.

The CDC doesn’t dispute that number. They don’t even want to talk about it. At all.

There were 10M individuals reporting and .8M reported they required medical care which means the injury was serious.

The ICAN dashboard on the V-safe data from CDC shows an 8% rate of serious injury. That’s 21M Americans seriously injured.

The rate of serious injury was confirmed by Rasmussen Reports who got nearly exactly the same number

Rasmussen Reports is the only polling company in America who is not afraid to ask hard questions. The rest will never run similar polls because if they did, it would confirm the Rasmussen numbers and that would be really bad. So nobody does it.

Rasmussen found a 7% rate of serious injuries by asking people directly if they personally suffered from these injuries. Wow. That’s nearly an exact match to the V-safe data. This is known as “reproducibility” and is a sign that you probably are very close to the truth.

Please watch this excellent video now which sums up their most recent work, as well as other COVID-related polls they’ve done in the past.

It’s stunning. I especially enjoyed the part at the very end where Mark says, “Either join us or prove us wrong.” Nobody who is pro-vaccine wants to do either one. They simply want to ignore the data that disagrees with their narrative.

We can use the known rate of serious side effects to estimate the range for the mortality rate

So Google AI speculates that the death rate from the COVID vaccine relative to the severe injury rate could be between .1% to 5% based on actual numbers from other high risk medical interventions.

So this establishes that there could be as many as 1.08M deaths caused by COVID shots (since 5% of 8% of 250M vaccinated Americans =1.08M) and as few as 21,600 deaths.

Even at the very low end of the range, that is still a disaster

We will stop a baby formula plant if one infant dies.

But there is no limit on the number of deaths that a completely ineffective vaccine can kill.

Then we can do 5 independent sanity checks on the 1M estimate

Independent research by Denis Rancourt and his team showed an average of 1 death per 800 injections (it’s buried on page 132 if you don’t have time to read the full analysis). Tracey Beth Hoeg challenged Rancourt in a live debate, but she never supplied any compelling evidence as to a more accurate number based on the data. So 750M injections/800=937,000 dead Americans from the COVID vaccine, a number that is quite close to the estimate above. VAERS found 18,862 cases where Location is U.S., Territories, or Unknown and Vaccine is COVID19 or COVID19-2 and Patient Died. Let’s take off 862 for background deaths unrelated to vaccination (which is many times what other vaccines report). Then multiply by an under-reporting factor of 50 (which is quite low considering the deaths can happen 2 years after the shot and the connection won’t be recognized). We get 900,000 deaths. Again, same ballpark. Official US mortality data from CDC Wonder shows deaths were still high after the vaccines rolled out, by around 520,000 deaths a year. From Rasmussen (see point #5 below), we could estimate half of those are COVID, half vaccine, leading to around 250K deaths per year times 3.5 years is 875,000 deaths that might be reasonably attributable to the shots. All cause mortality data in the US from CDC Wonder.

A paper just published in the peer-reviewed literature showed mortality rose by up to 30% in highly vaccinated Cyprus after the shots rolled out. On average, mortality rose by 8.5% over the 2020 numbers for 2021 and 2022. So if we extrapolate that to the US all-cause mortality numbers which are normally around 2.8M per year, we get 714,000 excess deaths. A Rasmussen survey earlier looked at COVID vs. vaccine deaths within a household. It showed that 10% had a death in their household from the vax vs. 11% from the virus.

Rasmussen found 11% of households had a member die from COVID (not shown on this slide but mentioned in the auto track) and 10% had a household member die from the vaccine. In short, the cure was nearly as deadly as the disease.

So if 1.2M have died from the virus, and from Rasmussen, the odds of dying from vaccine:virus is 10:11, then the estimate is 1.09M people which remarkable is nearly exactly the same as estimated above (270M*.08*.05=1.08M.

So, it sure looks to me like we basically doubled the death rate from COVID by creating a vaccine which saved no lives and killed as many as COVID did (or more).

Summary: The CDC lied. People died.

An 8% rate of serious injuries is not “rare” like the CDC keeps saying. The rate of serious injuries is a train wreck.

This is CDC official V-safe that they tried to hide from the public. What is the point of vaccine safety monitoring if you don’t disclose it to the public? They spent over 1 year fighting the release of that data and only released it after a court forced them to do so. This shows how corrupt they are. It’s mind boggling.

We can extrapolate a death toll from the serious injury rate since death is a form of serious injury.

The result: Up to 1.1M Americans may have been killed by the vaccine.

I then validated that estimate 4 independent ways (each using an entirely different method) and came up with nearly the same answer each time.

But members of Congress voted to fund the vaccine in the first place, so this Congress isn’t ever going to hold themselves accountable for killing 1M Americans.

This unfortunately means that the deaths will continue in order to protect their reputations. And that’s just the way it goes.

If Biden is re-elected nothing will change.

If Trump is re-elected, we might see some movement because, to his credit, he is no longer referring to it as his greatest accomplishment. What does that tell you?

If RFK Jr. is elected, heads will roll.

Share