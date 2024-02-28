Join us in Las Vegas next week for two groundbreaking conferences aimed at solving the continuing harms of Covid and Cancel Culture. We are bringing together extremely bright, capable, and talented people from various freedom movements to connect and network with each other.

First, everyone follow @RePlatformVegas on X.

Covid Litigation Conference II: Thursday, March 7 - Friday, March 8

Where: Horseshoe Hotel, Las Vegas

What: The Covid Litigation Conference is the premier legal gathering where seasoned lawyers in the Covid space convene to educate and collaborate with newcomers to the field.

Why: With employment mandate cases prevailing across America, including in traditionally blue areas, and even the Biden administration taking legal action against companies for refusing exemptions to the Covid-19 vaccine, the demand for Covid lawyers is unprecedented. This conference aims to rapidly onboard litigators, acquaint them with case precedents, connect them with leading practitioners & experts, and empower them to file cases effectively and quickly.

Where to buy tickets: CovidLitigation.com RePlatform: Friday, March 8- Sunday, March 10

Where: Horseshoe Hotel, Las Vegas

What: RePlatform is a 3-day conference and business expo to connect entrepreneurs, businesses, and investors who are working to defeat Cancel Culture.

Why: With cancel culture morphing into a cancel economy, and the threat of deplatforming and debanking looming large, the imperative to construct a parallel economy has never been clearer. RePlatform is bringing together farmers, lawyers, bankers, payment systems, tech entrepreneurs, programmers, investors, and inventors from across the ideological spectrum to spin up some joyful innovation in the face of Corporate America’s stagnation.

Where to buy tickets: RePlatformVegas.com

Use KIRSCH for 25% off

Additional Events: Evenings of Friday, March 8 and Saturday, March 9

Astral Ball:

Friday | March 8 | 8pm-11pm

Skyview, Horseshoe Hotel, Las Vegas.

Where to buy tickets: RePlatformVegas.com

Join a spirited gathering of dissident artists such as Curtis Yarvin and Amanda Millius along with some of your favorite Twitter anons at the Astral Ball. Dress up for the occasion, and while the masquerade theme is optional, masks are limited to eye-covering only (we ensured that any themed masks DO NOT cover the nose or mouth) ensuring an unusually artistic & adventurous night for all guests.

Premiere of Plandemic: The Musical:

Saturday | March 10 | 5:45pm-8pm

Horseshoe Hotel, Las Vegas.

Where to buy tickets: RePlatformVegas.com

Join Mikki Willis, JP Sears, Casey Harris, Dr. Judy Mikovits, and the Elevate crew for the premiere of Plandemic: The Musical. Enjoy laughs, mingle with the cast, and participate in a Q&A session following the screening.

It promises to be a dynamic, informative, and joyful four days in Las Vegas. Don't miss out on this opportunity to be part of something transformative.

Hope to see you there.