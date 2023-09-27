The best way to prevent SIDS is to stop vaccinating kids. In every study published in the medical peer-reviewed literature comparing fully vaccinated with fully unvaccinated children in the US, the fully unvaccinated kids were dramatically healthier with far fewer chronic diseases including autism. In 2009, nine House members co-sponsored a bill to require the NIH to do a study that would show this , but the bill never made it out of committee. Congress doesn’t believe that the American public want to know the truth about the childhood vaccines.

Executive summary

Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) happens to babies, from 1 month to 1 year in age, but most frequently between 2 and 4 months of age.

Recently I interviewed a former police detective who handled over 250 SIDS cases for a major US city. She revealed her full name and I was able to independently verify her employment at the police department.

In the interview, she revealed that 50% of the SIDS cases happened within 48 hours after a vaccine was given and about 70% of the cases happened within one week of a vaccine.

This can only mean one thing: that the childhood vaccines are the leading cause of SIDS deaths.

There is no other explanation.

Even her pediatrician acknowledged this, but they aren’t allowed to talk about it. She said that the American Academy of Pediatrics trains the pediatricians in how to gaslight parents who seek to blame the vaccine.

This is the first time these statistics have ever been revealed publicly.

All the information is independently verifiable in the police records for any health authority who has any doubts.

Also, I am working with the police department to make these statistics public directly from the police department itself (I cannot compel the production of these records because the FOIA laws in the state exempt these records).

My 16-minute interview

The key points

3 to 4 cases per month, so over 250 cases total during her tenure 50% of SIDS cases happened within 48 hours of a vaccine administration. Assuming kids are vaccinated every month (which is the most conservative assumption), the chance of this happening by chance is 1.23e-64. This means the cases were caused by the vaccine since there is no other viable hypothesis that can explain the evidence. 70% of SIDS cases happened within 1 week of a vaccination. Her pediatrician acknowledged this and didn’t argue with the data. The American Academy of Pediatrics trains doctors on how to gaslight patients who suspect the vaccine caused their child’s death. Jennifer declined to publicly reveal her name or the police department she worked for, but revealed this to me so I could verify everything using independent sources. The police department declined to respond to my records count request because it is outside the scope of the state’s FOIA laws since it cannot be accomplished with a straightforward query and “research” would be required. I agree with their interpretation, but I’ve requested they comply anyway as a matter of public benefit. I will update this article when I hear back from them.

Police policy is to “leave no stone unturned.” But even after they made the vaccine connection, the coroner ALWAYS ignored even mentioning the vaccine in the autopsy report!

Jennifer wrote me:

Standard police policy was to ask about ANY pharmaceuticals. So while no detective is given a script per se, they are trained on ANY death investigation, of any age, to ask about pharmaceuticals so I guess you’d say unwritten policy only because the official training is “leave no stone unturned “ and ask every single thing that person was doing in the moments hours days and weeks leading up to their death (if it was not an obvious cause of death)…so with a baby: “when was the last time he saw a doc? Was he healthy? any meds or shots ? What has he been eating? What kind of soap do you wash him with? Was he ever out of your care? And if so who was with him?” Would be a typical line of questioning. And my husband just reminded me that the coroner who we had to often report to was especially a stickler on everything that went into that kid food and drug wise. So we just by default always asked since odds were we’d have him answering the call and if we didn’t we’d he’d to go back and get the info for him. Now the irony in that of course is even though we got him all the info, vaccines were never the “cause of death” or even mentioned in final death reports.

Jennifer’s SIDS statistics are validated in the peer-reviewed medical literature!

This paper, Vaccines and sudden infant death: An analysis of the VAERS database 1990–2019 and review of the medical literature, states this:

Of all reported SIDS cases post-vaccination, 75 % occurred within 7 days (p < 0.00001).

This almost exactly matches what Jennifer said in my interview (70% within one week). Neither of us was aware of this article at the time we made the video.

This is impossible if the vaccines aren’t causing SIDS. There is simply no other viable explanation for the association. But of course, you won’t get your paper published if you say that. You have to say that the association is interesting.

Paper by CDC authors observes that nearly 80% the child deaths reported in VAERS happened after multiple vaccinations were given on the same day

In Deaths Reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, United States, 1997–2013, the CDC authors admit that "for child death reports, 79.4% received >1 vaccine on the same day."

Jennifer is not the only police detective to figure out the connection; Helen Grus in Ottawa found the same thing

In Canada, if you are a police officer and suspect that vaccines cause SIDS, they will prosecute you. It seems that is illegal in Ottawa to question the safety of the vaccines:

Helen Grus is a Forensic Police Detective in Canada who was looking into the sudden infant deaths that appeared to be connected to mothers being vaccinated.

For the last 2 years she was stoned walled by her own police force. Her court case resumes Oct 2023 and will drag into 2024.

She is being persecuted for seeking the truth. I hope that Detective Helen Grus will be exonerated and continue to investigate the “baffling mystery” of dead babies.

She was suspended without pay for not taking the COVID vaccine and she doesn’t think masks are effective either.

In short, they are trying to get rid of critical thinkers that are trying to get to the truth in the Ottawa police department.

See also these articles which cast Grus as the problem, rather than the vaccines:

Here’s a story casting Grus in a favorable light, pointing out that she didn’t violate any policy of the department and that the police department illegally provided documents to CBC Ottawa reporter Shaamini Yogaretnam which is a criminal offense, yet nobody in the police department is being charged with a crime. Former Toronto police detective Donald Best is baffled that Grus was charged at all, given the investigative discretion bestowed to all police officers. He pointed out that “a fourth-class constable on his or her first day on the job has all the authority to initiate any investigation they want to from parking tickets to homicide.”

That article points out that the investigating official, Chris Renwick, is denying discovery requests and refusing to investigate the source of the leak even though it is a criminal offense.

Here are more excellent articles and videos:

In short, this isn’t justice. They are stacking the deck against Grus, rather than following the law. CBC is ghosting requests for comment from True North.

Please check out Helen Grus on X

I agree with most of the commenters that Helen Grus is a hero who should be recognized as such.

There is a wealth of information on X here and here.

Here’s one that sticks out for me. Basically, the Ottawa police are instructed never to investigate the vaccine as a cause of harm:

How do they explain a 2X to 3X rise in SIDS in 2021 vs. 2020?

Watch this video starting at 0:56 which points out that there was a 2X to 3X increase in SIDS cases after the vaccines rolled out. Are you surprised? This is what got Helen’s attention.

A case history of how vaccines cause SIDS and that the medical examiners are gaslighting parents

Read this article. It describes how Sawyer, just 8 weeks old, died just 34 hours after a series of vaccines. The police suspected the parents were at fault and the medical examiner said the death was caused by improper sleeping position and refused to do any tests that might implicate the vaccine. The psychiatrist also told the mom she had an “adjustment disorder.” Four months later, a pathologist ordered the requested tests be done, and it clearly implicated the vaccines as the cause of the SIDS death.

Peer-reviewed literature says the more vaccines, the higher infant deaths. The r value is a stunning .992. You rarely a correlation coefficient this close to 1 in any real-world data.

The peer reviewed medical literature says this: “The mean IMRs of all nations within each group were then calculated. Linear regression analysis of unweighted mean IMRs showed a high statistically significant correlation between increasing number of vaccine doses and increasing infant mortality rates, with r = 0.992 (p = 0.0009).”

In plain English, yes, the more vaccine doses, the higher the infant mortality rates.

A real world experiment in Japan is consistent with the hypothesis

I will post a reference when I get it, but in the meantime:

A real world experiment in New Zealand

Thirty years ago in New Zealand the vaccine schedule was changed from the first being at 3 months down to 6 weeks. SIDS moved with it.

Hilary Butler in New Zealand compiled a gold mine of information as she ran the "Immunisation Awareness Society" at that time and published a monthly newsletter.

A real world experiment in the US

From the comments:

In 2020 when we were locked down at least through June, Nicole DeGraf, the former executive director of Oregonians for Medical Freedom, and myself, looked at the infant deaths under the age of 1 through the first six months of that year. All medical procedures, including well baby visits were cancelled through the end of June. The number of infant deaths during that period of time dropped to 42% of the ten year annual average of infant deaths in the state.

Seven more studies showing vaccines cause SIDS compiled here

See Vitamin D wiki which was instantly updated to add a link to this article as well.

The connection between vaccines and SIDS has been known for decades

Viera Scheibner, a Slovak research scientist living in Australia, accidentally discovered during her testing of baby monitors that babies were dying soon after receiving vaccines.

She published this in a book on 1993, “Vaccinations: 100 Years of Orthodox Research Shows that Vaccines Represent an Assault on the Immune System.”

From the top Amazon reviews:

This book is essential reading for anyone who has any interest in the issue of vaccinations. There are numerous commentaries, opinions, and statistics on the subject, but Scheibner takes you to the source: the actual data from 100 years of mainstream studies conducted on vaccinations and their effects. A Ph.D. scientist, Scheibner has written a first-rate literature review that would allow readers to judge for themselves what the data has to say about each vaccine and its surrounding issues (e.g. effectiveness, risk of disease without vaccination, side effects, and more). To top it off, the book is an engrossing and easy read. Scheibner presents not only summaries of shocking empirical evidence, but she narrates it in a broad historical context that offers insight on how vaccines persisted despite damaging data throughout their history.

Scheibner stumbled onto this field after finding a temporal correlation between the DPT vaccine and a baby breathing monitor she co-invented to help prevent SIDS. This book is a result of years of subsequent literature research she conducted to investigate the issue further. She concludes from both the literature and her own research that vaccines "represent a medical assault on the immune system," and shares with the reader the studies that convinced her--complete with information on results, sample sizes, control groups, and other details that would allow the reader to have perspective on the validity and limits of each study.

Summary

The childhood vaccines are causing most of the SIDS deaths.

It will take decades for the medical community to acknowledge this.

But the evidence is now in plain sight. The statistics don’t lie.

I’m working with the police department to release the actual statistics for all to see. Once that happens, we’ll publish a paper in the peer-reviewed medical literature.

But in the meantime, I thought you all should know the truth about the dangers of the childhood vaccines. This is just the tip of the iceberg for the harms caused by the childhood vaccines that the CDC will never acknowledge.

