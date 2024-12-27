Did the COVID vaccine save more people than it killed?
Here are the first round of arguments in our high stakes debate. Winner gets the $2M in escrow.
Did the COVID vaccine save more people than it killed?
Here are the initial arguments from both sides:
Under Wilf: “No Mechanism of Action
So far there was no mechanism of action offered for how vaccines could cause so many deaths of different types. We'll address it if one is offered.”
The mechanism of action to cause a multitude of deaths from varying mechanisms and various temporal distances from the shots is protein production within the cells:
Comment 2:
Causing cells to stop doing the work of health and wellness and begin producing a toxin never leads to health and wellness and makes no sense. Once the world finally grasps that fact, honest assessments and real solutions can be found.
Proteins made by the cells of the human body provide for every process such as proper processing of glucose, the electrical signals within the heart, or even transport of oxygen to the cells. Fetuses create organs and limbs based on the correct protein being present at the proper point during gestation. The Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane Conductance Regulator (CFTR) protein misfunction causes thick, sticky mucus to be produced in every organ of the body that makes mucus causing blockages and trapping germs, leading to infections. Some people with Marfan syndrome make too little fibrillin-1 protein.
Protein mis-folding is believed to be the primary cause of Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, Huntington's disease, Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, cystic fibrosis, Gaucher's disease and many other degenerative and neurodegenerative disorders. Amyloidosis is a rare disease that occurs when a protein called amyloid builds up in organs. This amyloid buildup can make the organs not work properly. Organs that may be affected include the heart, kidneys, liver, spleen, nervous system and digestive tract. Protein mis-folding resulting in intracellular pre-amyloid oligomer (PAO) accumulation is sufficient to cause cardiomyocyte death and heart failure.
The harms of altering protein production within cells was well known.
Covid19 shots alter protein production in cells. So, how long will depend on the composition and potency of the exact shot taken, the amount of cells which up-took the mRNA, the exact proteins actually created by the human cells, the quantity of those foreign proteins, and the proteins’ levels of toxicity, and finally the immune response of that specific human body. All of these variables will vary the type of illness and the time distance from the shot in which a catastrophic outcome will occur. And still there may be other variables at work here.
The mechanism of action within the C19 shots IS (& I cannot emphasis this enough IS) the mechanism of harm that will create a variety of illnesses at varying time distance from the shot.
Each cell must produce the correct protein at the correct time which folds into the correct shape for the body to function in a healthy, life-sustaining way.
Here a few articles discussing the need for the right proteins in the right cells at the right time:
https://www.cedars-sinai.org/newsroom/researchers-identify-key-proteins-responsible-for-electrical-communication-in-the-heart/
Even insulin is a small globular protein! (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3297421/#:~:text=Insulin%20is%20a%20small%20globular,(30%20residues)%20(Fig.)
All of the hormones in the human body, except the sex hormones and those from the adrenal cortex, are proteins or protein derivatives. (https://training.seer.cancer.gov/anatomy/endocrine/hormones.html#:~:text=Chemically%2C%20hormones%20may%20be%20classified,are%20proteins%20or%20protein%20derivatives.)
And here are articles showing that the wrong protein causes harms:
Protein misfolding is believed to be the primary cause of Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, Huntington's disease, Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, cystic fibrosis, Gaucher's disease and many other degenerative and neurodegenerative disorders.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16689923/#:~:text=Protein%20misfolding%20is%20believed%20to,other%20degenerative%20and%20neurodegenerative%20disorders.
It took 60 years for “science” to understand the mechanism of harm engaged by Thalidomide. The mechanism of harm was altering production of proteins inside human cells which lead to the various malformations suffered by babies impacted with Thalidomide. This research published just before Covid19 arrived: https://www.dana-farber.org/newsroom/news-releases/2018/after-60-years--scientists-uncover-how-thalidomide-produced-birth-defects/
Covid19 shots alter protein production in cells. The harms of altering protein production in cells was known. Causing cells to stop doing the work of health and wellness and begin producing a toxin never leads to health and wellness and never will.
Family and friends seem to suffer more from bad colds and flue now after being JABBED any others observed this?