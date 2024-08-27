Denmark, Finland, and Norway graphs show all-cause mortality kept rising after the shots rolled out
I got a tip from one of my colleagues that Denmark, Finland, and Norway had very similar vaccine policies. Mortality kept going up after the shots
Executive summary
Denmark, Finland, and Norway keep impeccable statistics.
I heard from a scientist in Denmark that the death stats were flat until the shots rolled out.
She also said that Denmark stopped reporting daily deaths and has switched to reporting deaths quarterly. Does having less information lead to better health outcomes? Or are they hiding something? X
Similarly, in Norway, they stopped reporting COVID stats due to budget cuts; it had absolutely nothing to do with the numbers getting worse and worse (14X more COVID, 3X more hospitalisations, 3X as much death).
Here are the numbers. You decide. I think the numbers are pretty incriminating.
The chart
Excess deaths are relative to start of the period and excess is measured relative to a 2017-2019 baseline.
If what they are doing is working, cumulative excess deaths should turn around and fall back to zero. But this just doesn’t happen.
Deaths monotonically increase. This means that what they did either had no effect or made things worse.
How they can possibly claim success with numbers like these is a mystery to me.
The deaths started getting worse after the COVID shots rolled out. If it wasn’t the COVID shots, what is fueling the monotonic rise in excess deaths?
It can’t be “this was due to lack of access to healthcare during lockdowns” since that was turned on after the shots rolled out which means the numbers should have started going down after the shots rolled out. That’s why they never show you any numbers and correlation coefficients for their “explanation.’
Here is the original graph I got from my friend. Notice how similar the shapes are and that it flatlines at the same time. Nature simply doesn’t work like that in different countries. These are essentially man-made effects.
Essentially, these charts are saying we started in 2021 making things worse and didn’t back off until the end of 2022.
Norway’s post-vaccine results have been terrible. The authorities cannot explain it so they won’t be publishing stats anymore.
Norway since the mRNA experiment: 14X times more COVID, 3X more hospitalizations and 3X times as much death.
They won’t be publishing stats anymore due to budget cuts.
They have had a clear continuous decline in mortality among those under 60 in the period from 2000 to 2019. Now it seems that this trend has reversed.
Details here:
Summary
I’m interested to see how the experts can explain away these graphs with actual data. It looks pretty incriminating to my eye.
We have evidence that the authorities can’t explain it (since they aren’t allowed to blame the vaccine, it goes unexplained).
We can’t do it ourselves because they keep the data hidden from public view.
Will be the same old tired bulltish explanations - lockdowns causing diseases to go undetected and treatment regimens interrupted etc, etc, etc... There is of course an easy way to refute such deflective ACM causality supposed "links"allusions... Why not compare diagnosis and survival spans for certain cancers from before covid compared to after the shots were rolled out? Don't forget, mass uptake of the shots was the trigger for cancelling and lifting of lockdowns , so any significant difference in survival rates in particular cannot be attributed to lockdowns...
What then could cause a significant increase in cancers and reduction in patients' survival spans which are identifiably significant contributors to the ACM rises we see universally in Nations' data?? (Presuming of course survival spans have indeed fallen - I haven't checked this out data-wise, but the fact that many cancers are now being labelled "turbo-cancers" by the medical profession suggests that a significant fall in patients' survival rates is at least observable anecdotally to increasing numbers of medical practitioners.) It can't be Covid 19 that caused this (ie actually contracting the virus causing the turbo cancer rise) since no other corona virus of comparative death rate impact (think swine flu, SARS 1 etc) has ever been linked to my knowledge to a significant rise in cancers and reduction in survival rates... If this virus was the cause, then we would see the same or at least a similar increase pattern in cancer and lowering of life expectancy survival rates when correlated with other viruses of the same family with similar direct mortality rates, since Covid 19 is just another variation within that family. The one difference with Covid 19, notwithstanding any mutations (which tend to weaken the virus' effects on the body's immune system in any case,) is that these covid "flu shots" were not traditional vaccines but were mRNA based for the first time...
And right there we have an outstanding option for correlation which those on a higher pay grade than me could easily fully establish as the probable culprit for the rise in cancers and fall in life expectancy/survival rates for those cancers compared with pre-covid vaccine times when flu vaxes were NOT based on mRNA spike protein technology...
Anyway, just my 2 cents worth on how one might drill down and take away the culpable elites' blanket "plausible doubt" excuse to claim that there is no evidence that the vaccines are the ACM culprit... Feel free to expand on this if you have anything that could add to the strong statistical case such a comparison could make for Covid vaccines being plausibly directly responsible for mass world wide ACM rises...