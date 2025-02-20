The Yale LISTEN study points out that 42 people with post-vaccination syndrome (PVS) have a large number of differences in common compared to 22 people who got the COVID shots and who didn’t develop problems.

There was no single symptom that all 42 PVS patients had in common, but a variety of symptoms that were significantly higher in PVS patients:

Excessive fatigue (85%)

Tingling/numbness (80%)

Exercise intolerance (80%)

Brain fog (77.5%)

Difficulty concentrating (72.5%)

Sleep disturbances (70%)

Neuropathy (70%)

Muscle aches (70%)

Anxiety (65%)

Tinnitus (60%)

Burning sensations (57.5%)​

The most troubling results

Immune system harm/exhaustion/reduction (fewer CD4 helper T-cells, and more CD8 killer T-cells). Increased TNFα+ CD8 T cells suggest heightened inflammatory activity, which could contribute to immune dysregulation and tissue damage Prolonged spike protein production that rises over time

All mainstream medical journals they tried to submit the paper to refused to consider publishing it.

There was coverage in The New York Times.

This is a good start to acknowledge that vaccine injury is real.

Much more needs to be done.

