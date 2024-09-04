COVID vaccinated kids are dying regularly from cardiac arrest
It's baffling that they try to normalize this as always happening. It was never a thing before the COVID vaccines rolled out.
Executive summary
VSRF’s Nurse Angela knows of 15 kids, under 20, who died from cardiac arrest. They were all vaccinated with the COVID vaccine.
I did a CDC Wonder search for ICD-10 code I46 which is cardiac arrest.
It shows that those under age 23 don’t die from cardiac arrest:
Today, it is the new normal if you’ve had the COVID shots.
The latest death
Summary
The medical community will attribute all these deaths to unknown causes because it’s not OK to blame the COVID shots.
This is insane.
Unshakeable belief is the deadliest weapon of all. I have spoke with several very intelligent individuals who are totally impervious to reason regarding the devastation caused by these poisons. AS long as the percentages remain small enough that the efffects have the slightest bit of plausible deniability, they will believe until they prematurely die off. C'est la mort.
Crimes against humanity. Hang them all.