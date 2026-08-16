Executive summary

I did a simple 1 minute poll in an earlier article. I just asked people with kids to fill it out.

I reported the results in this article:

Of course I got the standard line “Your audience is biased! Polls aren’t science! Large studies show vaccines don’t cause autism!”

So I challenged anyone to replicate my poll and show they would get the opposite result.

Bret Weinstein was kind enough to mention it in a post on X to his followers.

Look at how many people saw his post.

The result: the confidence intervals overlapped. His results were consistent with mine.

The full results are downloadable here.

The AI analysis is here showing more vaccines —> higher risk of sudden onset regressive autism (we compared the unvaxxed rate with partially and fully vaccinated kids):

So I guess my surveys are so inaccurate after all!

But the most important thing is that nobody who is pro-vaccine is ever going to prove we are wrong by running a survey of their audience. Not the mainstream media, not the AAP, not any celebrity doctor like “Doctor Mike.” Nobody’s going to do it even though it took Bret about 1 minute of his time to replicate the survey (he just posted a link to it).

The other key result: families with both vaccinated and unvaccinated kids report that unvaccinated kids are healthier 24:1

This one is again trivial to replicate and the results are in plain sight of everyone.

Summary

The rate of sudden onset regressive autism is 7 to 70 times higher in fully vaccinated kids vs. fully unvaxxed kids.

For kids with fewer vaccines, the rates are 3 to 30 times higher than the unvaccinated, so it’s dose dependent. Lower vaccine dose—> lower increased rate.

The surveys could still be biased, but no confounder can explain a signal that is that large.

More importantly, nobody wants to show I got it wrong. No pro-vaccine organization or mainstream news media or fact checker is ever going to replicate the survey. It would take just one minute of their time to discredit me.

I have all the emails of the respondents and the results were filtered for US residents who provided their email. So any fact checker in the world can verify my results. I’d be delighted to be “fact checked.”

None will. They NEVER ask for the data. Never. Fact checkers don’t want to talk to me.

I also know of a pediatric practice with no autism in any of the unvaccinated kids (which is most of the thousands of kids over the last 25 years). Zero autism. But ONLY in their unvaccinated kids (the vast majority of kids in the practice). The mainstream media doesn’t want to cover that story.

I thought you should know the truth.

Sure, some vaccines can reduce the risk of getting infectious diseases.

But they also significantly degrade the health of our children and dramatically increase their risk of autism and other chronic diseases.

It’s tragic that doctors aren’t pointing out the downside of vaccines. Nearly all look the other way and will never confront the data showing they were (and still are) wrong.

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