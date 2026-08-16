Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cheryl's avatar
Cheryl
2h

For 25+ years parents have asked, even suspected, that vaxxxines are responsible for the severe uptick in autism. The answer was always, “Of course not! We just have better ways to detect it now”. BS!! Big Pharma has destroyed our children!! Some so severely damaged they will live out their days in institutions.

Reply
Share
Lynn Klein's avatar
Lynn Klein
2h

My 3rd child had no vaccines, until C*vid. She’s still the healthiest of my 3.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Steve Kirsch · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture