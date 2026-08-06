Do you have kids or grandkids age 20 or younger? If you do, I need your help. It's a short survey. You just type in few numbers. And it's really important that everyone reading this fill out the survey. Thanks!Steve KirschAug 06, 2026941211ShareLink to surveyI need everyone’s help on this. It will take only about 1 minute.Thank you!!!!941211Share
Survey takes one minute; worth the time.
https://drkalcker.substack.com/p/autism-reversal-is-real
Summary is "Hundreds of children, including my nephew, have fully recovered from severe autism using Protocol P, exhibiting any trace of the former condition. By addressing neuroinflammation, vagus nerve dysfunction, gut dysbiosis, and toxic overload through diet, chlorine dioxide, and parasite cleansing, parents can transform their children’s lives." He specifically mentions MMR and other multi-dose vaccines as a trigger.