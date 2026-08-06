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Zana Carver, Ph.D.'s avatar
Zana Carver, Ph.D.
15h

Survey takes one minute; worth the time.

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1 reply by Steve Kirsch
Larry Blomquist's avatar
Larry Blomquist
12h

https://drkalcker.substack.com/p/autism-reversal-is-real

Summary is "Hundreds of children, including my nephew, have fully recovered from severe autism using Protocol P, exhibiting any trace of the former condition. By addressing neuroinflammation, vagus nerve dysfunction, gut dysbiosis, and toxic overload through diet, chlorine dioxide, and parasite cleansing, parents can transform their children’s lives." He specifically mentions MMR and other multi-dose vaccines as a trigger.

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