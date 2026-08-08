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Vijay Gupta's avatar
Vijay Gupta
3h

"The failure to ask about the elephant in the room is why scientists are never going to make the connection between vaccines and autism onset."

The failure to ask about the elephant in the room is why most scientists/experts should not be taken seriously.

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Nancy Parsons's avatar
Nancy Parsons
4h

Great work, Steve! Thank you!

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