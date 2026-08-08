Executive summary

I did a survey of parents recently Do you have kids or grandkids age 20 or younger? If you do, I need your help.

You can find the full response dataset here for anyone to analyze.

I removed entries with no email address and entries where the math didn’t make sense (subcategories must sum to category and you can’t have # of people impacted greater than # people in the category). I looked at US only records.

Results were that vaxxed kids were 27X more likely than the unvaxxed to develop Sudden Onset Regressive Autism (SORA) and partially vaxxed kids were 13X times more likely. It’s dose dependent, a hallmark of causality.

Also, parents with mixed vaxxed/unvaxxed kid, judged that unvaccinated kids were “significantly healthier” by 10:1.

Accusations of survey bias

All surveys are biased. My readers are more likely than the general public to have experienced a vaccine injury.

In the past, I’ve done similar surveys and benchmarked them against papers in the peer-reviewed literature. The bias in my surveys was minimal (maybe 25% overstating vaccine harm).

Easy to show my survey is biased: run it against YOUR audience. BUT NOBODY WILL DO THAT.

But the best way, by far, to assess bias, is to run the same survey against the followers of a pro-vaccine journalist or scientist.

However, there isn’t a single pro-vaccine in journalist or scientist that would ever run the survey.

So we can never know the answer to exactly how biased this survey was.

They just won’t let it happen.

Much better to throw hand waving arguments than actually spend 5 minutes to run the survey yourself!

Conservative estimate of the RR value

Unlike my vaccinated readers who are more likely to have a family vaccine injury, my unvaccinated readers aren’t a biased sample. We have about a 3.2% rate of autism in the US. So compare that to the .293% in my survey. But the survey is SORA which is around 40% of autism cases (per stats from a neutral autism treatment facility as I noted in an earlier article).

So the full prevalence would be 0.735 and the ratio=4.43.

So the vaccinated are conservatively 4.43 times more likely to be autistic.

That is not a small number.

And that is consistent with a survey I did a long time ago.

Guess what that number was? It was 4.5.

And that’s consistent with OR values in the literature.

Summary

The best way to adjust this survey for bias is for a pro-vaccine advocate to send the survey to his/her followers.

That will NEVER happen.

It’s about as likely as an autism diagnosis clinic having a question like: “when was the child most recently vaccinated before symptom onset?”

They do NOT want to know. It’s irrelevant because everyone knows vaccines don’t cause autism so there is no need to collect the data.

Imagine what might happen if an autism diagnosis clinic asked that question on their intake form? It would force their business to shut down. You are NOT allowed to ask questions like that.

The failure to ask about the elephant in the room is why scientists are never going to make the connection between vaccines and autism onset.

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