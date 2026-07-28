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Susiejoy Barry's avatar
Susiejoy Barry
11h

Ask any parent who had a perfectly normal child, who was hitting all their milestones, then had a routine vaccination and sometimes as soon as the next morning, that child woke up non verbal - yes, ask that parent what do they think caused their child’s autism???

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Robin P's avatar
Robin P
11h

My profoundly autistic son cried nonstop after his MMR - I held him for hours afterwards trying to comfort him.

His few verbalizations disappeared, and a couple months later he was diagnosed with autism.

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