Just how deadly are the COVID vaccines vs. all other vaccine combined?
Let's find out! Once you vote, you'll see the results!
Please answer all 3 surveys! Thanks.
Note the first question is ALL OTHER vaccines, second question is on the COVID vaccine only, and the third question is on the COVID virus.
Attribution means you believe that the vaccine was associated with the death, e.g., pushed someone over the edge.
Thanks!
Note: the mainstream media will never commission a survey like this one. I wonder why?
Steve, you should look into the MMR vaccine. The Atlantic is trying to spin measles as a deadly disease: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/americas-first-measles-death-in-a
Roll up!! Roll up!! Step right up for the Life Cut Short Jab - brought to you by Life Neutralizing Particles™ and state-of-the-art-synthetic proteins!! Safety? You bet!! Rigorously tested on eight lucky mice for a whole week, then fine-tuned with computer modeling wizardry courtesy of the one and only Neil Ferguson - because who needs real-world data when you've got simulations? Get yours today - while supplies (and you) last!! ☠️💉☠️💉☠️💉👀