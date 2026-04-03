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Mary DeMaranville's avatar
Mary DeMaranville
2d

He won’t accept your request! But keep trying! Eyes are being opened! Big Pharma is being exposed!! Keep up the great work!

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Motoko's avatar
Motoko
2d

Thank you Steve as always. The moment we give up on questioning, science dies and apathy rules. . . and we will be the same as farmed animals like sheep and cattle.

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