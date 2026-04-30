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Matt Cook's avatar
Matt Cook
5h

I think Bryan Johnson is a total idiot and here’s why. He has no operating theory of the body and therefore no concept of what can hurt or help. It’s all empirical and that is often grossly misleading. He practically boils himself in sauna and can claim it’s good for him. Whatevs. I am a longevity researcher and I try to build theories of why the body works the way it does. I would never never never get a vaccine like this because of the adjuvants and many other reasons. The data supporting longevity and these vaccines has to be very low quality.

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Ekbart van der klunk's avatar
Ekbart van der klunk
5h

Bryan Johnson is a gullible fool, who is wrecking his body with all the various fads and fetish practices he engages in. Our family Dr. Henry Bieler who wrote in 1965 "Food is your best medicine" had a big private practice and over decades empirically determined what worked best for health. My grandmother followed his regime closely and lived to 103. Anecdotal of course, but his system theory of the body was 100 years ahead of establishment theories, and is still 40 years ahead of accepted medical science.

The human body is the most perfect thing there is and additions/subtractions are almost always going to backfire.

I am 30 years older than Mr. Johnson and expect to outlive him by simply following Dr. Bieler's recommendations and skipping all these nutty interventions - which Johnson constantly changes as he hops onto the next theory, with no long-term data

Frankly after a certain age, longevity boils down to having enough fun to enjoy sticking around, and I rarely see that discussed.

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