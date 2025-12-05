Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dale Buchberger covid nerd's avatar
Dale Buchberger covid nerd
9h

The French study is an exercise in "How to lie with statistics".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Anthony Joseph Lovell's avatar
Anthony Joseph Lovell
9h

Thanks for being constantly on top of the covid gangstas and their dangerous jabs. The Rockefellers dunit.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
57 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Steve Kirsch · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture