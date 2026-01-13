There are really bad studies using modelling data claiming vaccines save lives, but the models assume vaccines don’t kill people.

Where is the study, using record-level data, showing vaccines save lives? I can’t find it.

What I did find is the CDC 2017 study showing vaccination does NOT save lives.

Where is the study showing it does save lives?

According to AlterAI, there is no such study:

Which raises the question

So why are states mandating vaccines if there no such study? At a minimum they should notify the public that the policy is based 100% on belief and not science.

Please share with your friends. Maybe they can help answer my question.

Share