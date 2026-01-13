Why can't anyone show us the study showing vaccines save lives?
Where is the study in the US using record-level data showing that kids who are fully vaccinated die less? According to AI, no such study exists. Vaccine mandates are all based on belief, not science.
There are really bad studies using modelling data claiming vaccines save lives, but the models assume vaccines don’t kill people.
Where is the study, using record-level data, showing vaccines save lives? I can’t find it.
What I did find is the CDC 2017 study showing vaccination does NOT save lives.
Where is the study showing it does save lives?
According to AlterAI, there is no such study:
Which raises the question
So why are states mandating vaccines if there no such study? At a minimum they should notify the public that the policy is based 100% on belief and not science.
