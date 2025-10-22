Here’s the CDC’s VSD study of kids and mortality:

The results

Conclusion: Although there were few deaths, our results do not indicate a difference in risk of all-cause mortality among fully vaccinated versus undervaccinated children.

Breaking news

I bet those CDC authors cut the time period short to just before things were starting to get interesting. This just came out.

What this means

There is NO scientific justification for vaccine mandates for kids attending school.

Such mandates are unethical.

Every doctors recommending vaccine shots should tell parents “To be honest, it has no impact on mortality but it makes you feel like you are doing something to protect your kids and it helps to boost drug company profits.”

Vaccine mandates are based on misguided beliefs, not on facts or science.

I’m baffled why not a single member of Congress is pointing this out.

Share