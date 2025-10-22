CDC study shows there is no scientific rationale for vaccine mandates for kids attending school
Not that science will change anything, but people who think they are "saving lives" with vaccine mandates for kids to attend school are both delusional and anti-science.
Here’s the CDC’s VSD study of kids and mortality:
The results
Conclusion: Although there were few deaths, our results do not indicate a difference in risk of all-cause mortality among fully vaccinated versus undervaccinated children.
Breaking news
I bet those CDC authors cut the time period short to just before things were starting to get interesting. This just came out.
What this means
There is NO scientific justification for vaccine mandates for kids attending school.
Such mandates are unethical.
Every doctors recommending vaccine shots should tell parents “To be honest, it has no impact on mortality but it makes you feel like you are doing something to protect your kids and it helps to boost drug company profits.”
Vaccine mandates are based on misguided beliefs, not on facts or science.
I’m baffled why not a single member of Congress is pointing this out.
When it comes to vaccine mandates we should ALL be able to say “I just don’t wanna!” Just like Dr. Zervos said about why he didn’t want to submit his vaxx/unvaxxed study results.
"difference in risk of all-cause mortality among fully vaccinated versus undervaccinated children"???
wait few years or decades and see, how many will still be alive from both groups.
Covid 'vaccinated', means genetically MODIFIED!!!!