Executive summary

Did highly vaccinated states have lower rates of COVID infections?

Rachel Maddow, one of the world’s most highly respected health authorities, said on her show that"the virus stops with every vaccinated person."

It would be really embarrassing if this wasn’t true, right? We’d have to stop getting our medical advice from the CDC and from Rachel.

I’ll show you what the data shows and I’ll let you decide who is telling you the truth.

Here are two graphs A and B. Which place would you rather live?

Place A

Place B

Now that you’ve voted, I’ll tell you at the end which one was the 5 most vaccinated vs. least vaxxed.

Let’s compare highly vaccinated Santa Clara County and San Francisco Bay Area with all sites from the US

The attack slopes are identical for each variant. If the vaccine worked, the attack slope would be lower for highly vaccinated areas (remember “flatten the curve” and “herd immunity”?).

There is a difference for the peak in 2024, but that’s 3 years after we rolled out the vaccine to people and hardly anyone is getting any boosters.

Did R0 go up?

R0, which is the reproductive number, is a measure of how fast a virus replicates. Reducing the risk of infection and transmission both lower R0 leading to lower peaks and a longer infection time which doesn’t overwhelm medical care. That was the goal of these shots.

Here’s your answer, courtesy of Israel, one of the most vaccinated places on earth.

A spike like the one above to 60,000 cases per million people is a clear signal that means R0 was increased relative to the 75% vaccinated US.

The slope and the height are dead giveaways of a higher R0.

There is no hiding from this data. It’s been in plain sight for years if anyone looks.

How R0 affects the shape of a virus outbreak

As the Israel data clearly shows, R0 was increased by heavy vaccination.

Because the infection fatality rate went up too as I showed earlier by looking at case fatality rates (CFR) in the nursing home before vs. after vaccine rollout (a “longitudinal analysis”), all these countries KILLED people.

This is how a virus spreads. The higher R0, the higher the peak, the more people who are infected and the sharper the shape. This is why the Omicron spike in Israel was a crystal clear signal that the vaccine increased R0. Israel should have had the flattest curve in the world if the vaccine worked.

Other studies

The answer to the poll was B

Choice B was the data from all the sites in the least 5 highly vaccinated states in the US. The peaks are lower.

You can click each image to see the states included in the image.

Summary

The Phase 3 clinical trials were a fraud.

Your government lied to you.

The wastewater data is dispositive: the vaccine did not lower R0. If anything, it increased it as you can clearly see from the Israel data. If the vaccine worked, they wouldn’t have the highest peak in the world; they’d have the lowest.

Isn’t it great what you can learn if you can read the wastewater tea leaves?

Now you know why all the health authorities avoid this topic.

