Today, as we pause to remember the tragic events of September 11th, we are reminded of how fragile both our freedoms and our lives can be. That truth hit even closer to home yesterday with the shocking assassination of our friend Charlie Kirk, a devastating loss that weighs heavily on all of us at VSRF. Our condolences to Charlie’s wife Erika, his two young children, and his parents. Violence is never the way to resolve disagreements. What a tragedy.

As for tonight, I am truly pleased and honored to welcome Dr. Robert Malone back to VSRF Live, especially at this critical moment for the CDC.

As you know, Dr. Malone is a physician, scientist, and the original inventor of mRNA vaccine technology. Over the last five years, Dr. Malone has stood out as one of the rare scientists willing to boldly challenge the official line and call out corruption, censorship, and politicized science.

Dr. Malone has been appointed to the CDC’s powerful Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). His presence on the committee marks a seismic shift, bringing an independent scientific perspective into a group long criticized for its conflicts of interest and ties to Big Pharma.

I’ll also ask Dr. Malone about Tuesday’s Senate hearing, “How the Corruption of Science Has Impacted Public Perception and Policies Regarding Vaccines,” led by Senator Ron Johnson. In his closing remarks, Dr. Malone addressed the fiery backlash to his recent CDC related social media posts, explaining that his words were taken entirely out of context. He emphasized that his aim was to challenge the CDC’s internal narrative and promote accountability, not cause harm, highlighting the need for open discourse and critical scrutiny in public health.

On tonight’s show, we will also cover:

The leadership shake-up at the CDC, and what it really means

How ACIP decisions impact every American family

Why restoring scientific integrity and transparency is urgent

Dr. Malone’s vision for reforming public health policy

Later in the program, Dr. Pierre Kory will join us to preview the upcoming NYC Vaccine Debate on Saturday, September 13th, where he and I will take the stage against Debunk the Funk’s Dr. Dan Wilson and “Professor” Dave Farina.

Don’t miss this important episode. Tune in, bring a friend, and be a part of the conversation!

Thank you for supporting VSRF and making it possible to bring truth-telling voices like Dr. Malone, Dr. Kory, and our entire team directly to you each week.

