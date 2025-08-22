On Saturday, September 13, 2025, I’ll be on stage in the Bronx for what I believe will be one of the most important debates of our time. For years, we’ve been told the science is “settled.” I don’t buy that, and neither does Dr. Pierre Kory, who will be debating alongside me.

We’ll be facing off against Dr. Dan Wilson (“Debunk the Funk”) and Dave Farina (“Professor Dave”). They’ve built their reputations defending the mainstream narrative. Pierre and I will be there to challenge them head-on, in front of a live audience, without censorship or gatekeepers.

This is a rare opportunity to hear both sides engage directly, in a fair and open exchange.. It’s going to be intense, unfiltered, and high stakes. The public will decide for themselves who has the stronger case.

Why I’m Doing This

For years, people who have challenged “the science” have been dismissed, censored, and smeared for raising legitimate concerns about vaccine safety, early treatment, and scientific transparency. The establishment and the media insist there’s nothing to debate. But if that were true, why are they so afraid of open discussion?

This is about more than vaccines. It’s about transparency, accountability, and the freedom to question authority without being silenced. That’s why I’m putting myself on the stage in New York City.

Be There

Tickets are $69, and seating is limited. If you’ve ever wanted to see both sides square off directly, this is your chance.

Date: Saturday, Sept 13, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM – 10:30 PM

Location: Bronxlandia, 910 Hunts Point Ave, Bronx, NY 10474

Get your tickets here: https://www.pang-burn.com/tickets

Don’t wait to hear about it afterward. Get your seat. Watch it unfold live. And decide for yourself.

Join me for a VSRF Fundraising Dinner

If you are available and interested in joining me at an intimate VSRF fundraising dinner on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025 in New York City, please email our Chief of Staff, Hilary, at hil@treatearly.org.

See you in the Bronx Saturday night.

