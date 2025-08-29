Join me for a dinner to support VSRF in NYC on Sunday, September 14, 2025
I will have just finished an historic vaccine debate with Dr. Pierre Kory against Dave and The Funk. Would you like to join me for dinner the next evening?
I hope you’ll join me at the Pangburn Vaccine Debate at Bronxlandia on Saturday, September 13, 2025, from 7:00–10:30 PM. This will be a rare, uncensored exchange of ideas—and it’s critical that we fill the room with people who support open scientific debate. Advance registration is required, and tickets are now just $49.
Then, on Sunday, September 14 at 6:00 PM, let’s gather for an intimate VSRF fundraising dinner in Manhattan. We’ll be joined by Dr. Pierre Kory and Dr. Naomi Wolf for what promises to be a lively, thought-provoking evening. Your support at this dinner will help VSRF continue its vital work.
To give you a sense of what we’ve accomplished together, here’s a short video recap of our achievements over the past year and beyond.
If you’d like to join me for dinner on Sunday, September 14 at 6:00 PM, please make a donation to VSRF of $1,500 per person or $2,500 per couple through our donation page. The page offers several payment options.
After making your donation, please send an email to Hilary with the subject line “Debate Dinner – Sunday” so she can reserve your spot(s).
The dinner venue will be shared privately with confirmed guests.
I look forward to a wonderful evening together!
New York, New York, a wonderful town!
Hi Steve, thank you for your total commitment to the truth and your determination to get out to the public the facts of what is the most corrupted corporate sector in living memory. All around us are lives that have been lost to untimely deaths and the most profound injuries done by those who have vowed to do us no harm. In Australia, a saying from our national sport, cricket, is ‘strength to your arm’. So, may that arm of yours continue to bowl line and length against those who must be brought undone because of their crimes against the people of the world. Kind regards.