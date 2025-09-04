Tonight on VSRF Live: Military Whistleblower - The Cost of Noncompliance

Tonight, I’m excited to welcome Duncan J. Searcy to VSRF Live. Duncan is an AH-64D Apache pilot and Afghanistan veteran whose flying career was derailed after he refused the COVID-19 vaccine while serving in the Utah Army National Guard. Duncan’s decision and subsequent whistleblowing thrust him into the public eye, and today he’s channeling that experience into civic leadership as a candidate for mayor of Eagle Mountain, Utah.

Tonight our conversation sits at the intersection of military policy, public health, and local governance. His important story offers a rare, first-person look at the choices service members faced and how those choices are shaping communities today.

What we’ll cover

From cockpit to controversy: Duncan’s “street-to-seat” path to the Apache, his refusal of the 2021 mandate, and the fallout he describes inside his unit.

Whistleblowing and accountability: Why he went public, what happened next, and what protections (and obstacles) military whistleblowers really face.

Life after the uniform: From a viral moment to a run for mayor, and his pledge to redirect the bulk of a mayoral salary to community programs if elected.

Policy and principle: Infrastructure, growth, and how pandemic-era decision-making should (and shouldn’t) inform local public policy going forward.

